Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston Shares Weight Loss Tips on Radio

Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston recently appeared as a guest on 3 radio shows on which she shared easy weight loss tips from her upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise

On all of her guest appearances, Houston makes a point of sharing her favorite weight loss tip which involves the use of water as a weight loss strategy.

Houston explains, "This is usually the first tip I mention because it's so easy to implement and because multiple studies have been published in respected medical journals documenting its effectiveness when it comes to losing weight. Yet this tip is the most disregarded weight loss tip of all time because most people feel it's just too simple to have any real effect"

On The Saturday Spotlight (105.9 FM in Delaware), when host Dan Gaffney spoke of his love for french fries and how he felt guilty about eating them for lunch, Ruth also shared couple of tips on how to eat a favorite food even if it may not be especially "weight- friendly."

Says Houston, "I believe people should be able to enjoy their favorite foods without worrying about their weight. There are many research-backed tips that allow anyone to eat their favorite food in moderation even if they're watching their weight. It's all about knowing how to Eat Smart."

On Strategies for Living (101.7FM and 710 KEEL in Shreveport, Louisiana) hosted by Family Therapist David McMillian, Ruth discussed tips on ways to trick yourself into eating less food from a free tip sheet currently available on her website entitled 8 Easy Ways to Trick Yourself into Eating Less Food. David and Jimmy (his co-host /producer) especially liked the fact that the tips Ruth shared with their listeners were practical and immediately, actionable.

On Doing Good in Our Neighborhood with host Rob Ryan, (KKLN 94.1 in Minnesota, nicknamed "The Loon" after the state bird) Ruth also shared several easy-to-implement Eat Smart weight loss/ weight control tips which will air multiple times on The Loon over the next few weeks.

All three hosts expressed a desire to have Houston return after Eat Smart and Lose Weight comes out, which will be in the next few weeks.

In addition to free tip sheets from her website, Houston also has an Eat Smart Newsletter which features one brief weight loss/weight control tip each week. Click here to subscribe