Eat Slowly if You Want to Lose Weight: Eat Smart Expert Explains

Most of us eat too fast.

We eat on the run, or rush through our meals so we can get to the next activity in our life.

Eat Smart Expert Ruth Houston points out that many speed eaters are dieters are unaware that eating slowly is the key to reaching their weight loss goals.

"Eat slowly" is just one of the easy weight loss tips in Ruth Houston's upcoming book, Eat Smart and Lose Weight: Scientifically Proven Ways to Lose Weight without Diets or Exercise.

Houston says, "Most people think they need to go on a strict diet or give up their favorite foods to lose weight. But losing weight is really as simple as eating more slowly. One study found that eating more slowly can eliminate enough calories from your diet to lose up to 20 pounds in a year without making any changes in what you eat."

Numerous Studies Support this Claim

People rarely associate eating slowly with losing weight, despite the many studies that support this claim.

The Mayo Clinic acknowledges that eating slowly can reduce calorie intake.

A study in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics found that people who ate slower reduced their food intake by almost 15%. - That's about 300 calories less per day.

The International Journal of Obesity reported that a review of 23 studies found fast eaters twice as likely to be obese, compared with those who eat at a slower pace.

Your Brain Needs 20 Minutes to Realize You're Full

Houston explains, "Simply put, that means if you eat too fast, you can easily eat past the point of being full. If you slow down, and give your brain a chance to realize your stomach is full, it will tell you when to stop eating once you've had enough."

Houston encourages everyone to eat more slowly, saying "Eat at a leisurely pace so your body will have time to realize that it's full. Do this consistently and weight loss will be effortless because the pounds will gradually melt away."

If eating slowly is not the norm for you, Houston's free tip sheet can help. Click here to get your FREE copy of 6 Sneaky Ways to Slow Down your Eating Speed