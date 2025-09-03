Early Halloween Fun-Skull Painting In Macabre Art Show Opens 9/19

The curator for the esteemed Bridgeport Art Center in Chicago has selected artist Anne Nordhaus-Bike's skulls painting, The Killing Field, for the art center's Halloween/Day of the Dead themed show, The Mystical, The Magical, & The Macabre, which opens Friday, September 19, and runs through Friday, November 7.

Meet Anne At Opening Reception 9/19

Anne will attend the opening reception, which will be held Friday, September 19, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Bridgeport Art Center's fourth floor gallery. The center is located at 1200 W. 35th St. in Chicago.

"It's an honor to have been chosen to participate in this show," Nordhaus-Bike said. "This is my first show at the iconic Bridgeport Art Center, and I'm looking forward to meeting visitors personally at the opening."

About The Killing Field And 'Mystical, Magical, Macabre' Show

Anne created her haunting watercolor The Killing Field in 1998 in response to coverage of brutal dictator Pol Pot's death and world revelations about mass graves in Cambodia.

"This subject certainly fits the 'macabre' aspect of this art exhibition," she said. "At the same time, this piece is about more than that event in human history: I painted it to reflect my research about many cultures' responses to the fact of death and to evoke the stillness that endings bring. In the stillness can come memories, healing, and the potential for peace."

Mystical, Magical, & Macabre curator Marci Rubin conceived this show to highlight art from many media that conjures a sense of mystery, awe, and fascination with the darkness and shadowy depths of humanity's complex existence. The result is a show filled with skulls and bones (like Anne's piece The Killing Field) as well as the eerie and enchanted, the uncanny and weird, and in some cases the strange and wonderful.

More Information

For more information about Anne's painting, the opening reception, and Bridgeport Art Center, go to https://annenordhausbike.com/blogs/blog/celebrate-halloween-early-skulls-painting-in-mystical-magical-macabre-art-show-bridgeport-art-center.