EXPOSE: Federal Bureau of Prisons Warden Under Outside Investigation for Sexual Assualt & Narcotics Distribution

Monday, June 21, 2021

By Larry Levine

Chief Correspondent

The Midnight Report

Former Inmates and Active BOP Staff sources inside the Federal Bureau of Prisons who wish to remain anonymous due to Executive Staff retaliation have informed the Midnight Report that Investigators from outside Federal Agencies have been conducting interviews in an attempt to verify that an Active Warden at a Midwestern FCI "Federal Correctional Institute" has and is allowing sexual assault on inmates as a form of retaliation and that the warden, a veteran BOP Employee in conjunction with other staff members is allowing narcotics to be brought inside the walls for personal financial gain.

Sounds to me like the BOP who normally likes to handle these matters internally have been caught with their pants down and may be subject to increased scrutiny by a Congressional DOJ watchdog organization.

