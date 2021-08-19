EXPOSE: Federal Bureau of Prisons Violates Own Policy & Attempts to Move Pregnant Woman on ConAir US Marshal Service Says No Go

Speaker
From:
Larry Levine - Publisher of the Midnight Report Larry Levine - Publisher of the Midnight Report
Washington, DC
Thursday, August 19, 2021

 

By Lynn Espejo

Chief Investigative Correspondent

On Tuesday, the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) attempted to have 31 weeks pregnant Raquel Esquivel moved from the Val Verde Correctional Facility in Del Rio, Texas, to an unknown location.  Esquivel has been housed at the facility since May 12, 2021, when the BOP violated her from the Cares Act, after alleging she had escaped on March 4, 2021. 

At the direction of the BOP, Esquivel was transported by Val Verde Correctional Facility staff to San Antonio, Texas.  There she was to board the United States Marshal Service (USMS) Air Transport (better known as ConAir).  However, the transfer did not go as planned.  The United States Marshal Service refused to transport Esquivel because she is pregnant and the BOP had not followed proper procedures to have a pregnant woman transferred.

Read Entire Story on the Midnight Report

