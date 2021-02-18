Speaker
Dream Interpreter Presents Zoom Workshop
Jefferson Harman -- Dream Interpretation Expert Jefferson Harman -- Dream Interpretation Expert
New York, NY
Thursday, February 18, 2021


Interpreting Your Dreams with Jefferson Harman
 

Dream Interpretation Workshop Via Zoom with Jefferson Harman

Snowed in? Questions about dreams during quarantine? Join our Dream Workshop with Jefferson Harman via Zoom Friday, 2/19/21 at 7 pm EST!

Are your dreams affected by the pandemic? Have you noticed a difference since we've all been quarantined? Or do you just want to know how to recall your dreams? Join us for this exciting and informative workshop. Bring a dream if you have one you wish to have interpreted, or just bring your questions. Details on the event page linked below. Join us! Presented by Moongate Wellness, Blairstown, NJ.

Have you ever wondered what your dreams mean? Is there a significance to them? Have you ever asked yourself, why do I keep dreaming the same thing over and over again? It could be as simple as dreaming of loved ones who have passed on. Then this is the right workshop for you! Write all of your questions down and let Jefferson help you understand your dreams. This class with be done in the comfort of your own home via Zoom.

https://www.facebook.com/events/246660470251126/

Moongate Wellness Website Event Page https://www.moongatewellness.com/product/interpreting-your-dreams-with-jefferson-harman/38

JEFFERSON HARMAN
DREAM INTERPRETER, TV/RADIO PERSONALITY
http://everydaysymbology.com
http://stardreamscafe.com

As seen on TV and radio, Jefferson Harman captivates his audiences by interpreting their dreams LIVE on the air. He stars in Dreaming With… on StarDreamsCafe.com, with co-host Adam Rothenberg (Call Me Adam), filmed at the famed Algonquin Hotel in NYC's historic theatre district. He is in his seventh year as a recurring guest on WCHE 1520 AM Radio’s Life Unedited with host John Aberle, where he interprets the dreams of people who call in to the show. Available for private consultations and public speaking engagements, Jefferson is a dynamic speaker who enjoys sharing his insights, knowledge and enthusiasm about dreams, phobias and the power of attention with diverse audiences. He conducts workshops on various topics including Dream Interpretation, Overcoming Your Phobias, Why Cursive is Crucial (Analog vs.Digital) and The Healing Power of the Mind. He also teaches Origami – The Art Of Peace as a meditation tool to promote World Peace.

Jefferson Harman
Email jefferson@everydaysymbology.com

To view episodes of Dreaming With…
visit http://stardreamscafe.com
