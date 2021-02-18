Dream Interpreter Presents Zoom Workshop

JEFFERSON HARMAN
As seen on TV and radio, Jefferson Harman captivates his audiences by interpreting their dreams LIVE on the air. He stars in Dreaming With… on StarDreamsCafe.com, with co-host Adam Rothenberg (Call Me Adam), filmed at the famed Algonquin Hotel in NYC's historic theatre district. He is in his seventh year as a recurring guest on WCHE 1520 AM Radio’s Life Unedited with host John Aberle, where he interprets the dreams of people who call in to the show. Available for private consultations and public speaking engagements, Jefferson is a dynamic speaker who enjoys sharing his insights, knowledge and enthusiasm about dreams, phobias and the power of attention with diverse audiences. He conducts workshops on various topics including Dream Interpretation, Overcoming Your Phobias, Why Cursive is Crucial (Analog vs.Digital) and The Healing Power of the Mind. He also teaches Origami – The Art Of Peace as a meditation tool to promote World Peace.
