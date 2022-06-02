Dream Interpreter Jefferson Harman to Premiere New Speaker Series at Tarzana CCC

JEFFERSON HARMAN
As seen on TV and radio, Jefferson Harman is a professional dream interpreter, artist, and musician who captivates his audiences by interpreting their dreams LIVE on the air. He co-stars in Dreaming With... on StarDreamsCafe.com, filmed at the famed Algonquin Hotel in NYC’s historic theatre district. He is a recurring guest on WCHE 1520 AM Radio’s Life Unedited, as well as New Jersey Paranormal TV and Wellness Gala’s Balance Your Life TV Series. Available for private consultations and public presentations, Jefferson is a dynamic speaker who enjoys sharing his insights and enthusiasm about dreams, phobias, and the power of attention and intuition with diverse audiences. He also collaborates with Composer/Lyricist Bobby Cronin (Mary & Max), and Broadway’s Lauren Elder (Hair, Side Show) adding themed music to his workshop series for Queens Public Library’s renowned Culture Connection series. Jefferson's intuitive readings focus on your choices in the present moment, identifying your blocks and challenges, and ways to overcome them. As such, his readings discover the places where you may be stuck, helping you to move forward with clarity, peace, and joy.
