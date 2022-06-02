Dream Interpreter Jefferson Harman to Premiere New Speaker Series at Tarzana CCC

From: Jefferson Harman -- Dream Interpretation Expert New York , NY Thursday, June 2, 2022



Jefferson Harman Tarzana Community & Cultural Center Officially Kicks Off Its Brand New Speaker Series, Tarzana Talks! with Dream Interpreter Jefferson Harman On Thursday, June 30 at 7 pm, Tarzana Community and Cultural Center will kick off its new TED Talk-style speaker series "Tarzana Talks!" with professional Dream Interpreter, Radio & TV Personality Jefferson Harman, in this rare West Coast appearance! Based on the East Coast, Jefferson will be making just a few select guest appearances in LA this month. Come hear his presentation and watch as he interprets dreams LIVE on stage – maybe yours? Do you have a dream you would like interpreted? Can't recall your dreams…and want to learn how to? Would you like to connect with someone who has passed on through your dreams? What's the best way to keep a dream journal? Are you experiencing phobias, nightmares, or recurring dreams that you can't understand? Are you dealing with issues in your waking life that you can't seem to work out? Are you interested in lucid dreaming? Find the answers to all these questions and more with Jefferson in this unique, interactive presentation. Join us for a fun and informative evening. Date: Thursday, June 30, 2022



Time: 7 PM to 8:30 PM PST



Tickets: $20 Tarzana Community & Cultural Center



19130 Ventura Blvd., Tarzana, CA 91356



Email: Info@mytarzana.org



Website: www.mytarzana.org



Phone: 818.705.1286 JEFFERSON HARMAN

DREAM INTERPRETER, TV/RADIO PERSONALITY

http://everydaysymbology.com

http://stardreamscafe.com As seen on TV and radio, Jefferson Harman is a professional dream interpreter, artist, and musician who captivates his audiences by interpreting their dreams LIVE on the air. He co-stars in Dreaming With... on StarDreamsCafe.com, filmed at the famed Algonquin Hotel in NYC’s historic theatre district. He is a recurring guest on WCHE 1520 AM Radio’s Life Unedited, as well as New Jersey Paranormal TV and Wellness Gala’s Balance Your Life TV Series. Available for private consultations and public presentations, Jefferson is a dynamic speaker who enjoys sharing his insights and enthusiasm about dreams, phobias, and the power of attention and intuition with diverse audiences. He also collaborates with Composer/Lyricist Bobby Cronin (Mary & Max), and Broadway’s Lauren Elder (Hair, Side Show) adding themed music to his workshop series for Queens Public Library’s renowned Culture Connection series. Jefferson's intuitive readings focus on your choices in the present moment, identifying your blocks and challenges, and ways to overcome them. As such, his readings discover the places where you may be stuck, helping you to move forward with clarity, peace, and joy. Jefferson Harman

Email jefferson@everydaysymbology.com To view episodes of Dreaming With…

visit http://stardreamscafe.com

