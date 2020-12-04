Dr.Romina featured on Thrive Global

Friday, December 4, 2020

Dr. Romina Ghassemi: "Listen to your mentor"

Your spine acts as the connection between the brain and your body. The CNS Central Nervous System pathways flow through the spinal column, which is attacked daily. Poor habits cause micro-injuries, overload, and wear and tears to this tunnel, affecting this delicate system's function. The alerts are aches, pain, visible poor posture, weakness, repetitive injury, […]

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Dr. Romina Ghassemi.

Dr. Romina is a chiropractor by profession and an inventor by passion. Her sub-speciality is spinal biomechanics and postural correction. She saw a need to help people reduce repetitive injuries by correction. She is the inventor of a line of medical devices made accessible and fashionable to change & retrain muscle memory for better alignment and optimal body performance by re-training the nervous system.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to "get to know you" better. Can you share your "backstory" with us?

I arrived in the USA in 1986. I started life in the land of the free as a teenager. I always wanted to be a Doctor to help those suffering needlessly. 1995 I graduated as a doctor of chiropractic UAHSSA, CA, and became the 1st female Doctor in my large family of 56 cousins. Through the years, I focused my advance training on finding the root of the treating conditions, what if it could have been prevented or detected earlier. I obtained certifications in Chiropractic Biophysics, Scoliosis treatments & neurology, Spinal Correction programs, and Ergonomics. All focus on three main pillars in health conditions: Find it, Fix it, and Prevent it. My training and experience led me on a journey to create products to correct or prevent injury. I just wanted to help my patients resolve their issues earlier. My goal was to detect a collaborative effort to solve the underlying cause of the aches and pains that would have progressed to early Degenerative Joint Disease (aka; arthritis). I saw a need to help people reduce physical injuries through early correction and prevention. This goal was the foundation of my inventions. I took on the journey of invention and product developments and created a line of medical devices made accessible and fashionable. The purpose of the inventions is to change and retrain muscle memory for better alignment and body movement, translating optimal performance for anyone. An optimal position in motion creates a neurological internal bio-feedback loop to develop new habits, aka neuroplasticity. This would mean the person using BAX-U WEARABLES will have incorrect alignment without thinking about it. Their body is retaining muscle memory to be in an optimal position for higher function.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

WHO (World Health Organization) reports that approximately 37.3 million falls are severe enough to require medical attention each year. This prompted me to balance the research I was performing with the University of Michigan at the industrial engineering department. Selected volunteers ( 20yrs- 60yrs old, mixed gender) unanimously complained of poor posture. After two hours of using their smart devices, they were followed by wearing BAX-U POSTURE SUPPORT. The "Balance Component" of this extensive study impressively documented change for better and higher stability.

What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

This simple change can significantly affect one's confidence in motion. When a person's posture improves, the body center of gravity finds balance signaling the nervous system to reduce the load on the supporting skeletal muscles & joints. This physiological change can significantly affect how one moves. Giving the person a sense of stability with less weighs the body.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting?

I have always had my own business. I made the mistake of thinking I can do it all. My days would be about scheduling, coordinating, organizing, planning, etc. I was exhausted, which led to small mistakes and incorrect decisions, all because of a lack of attention when I was so worried about the next project on hand.

Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The price for lack of attention due to exhaustion was financially and time investment greatly damaging. The lesson I learned was that the value of a team member is beyond gold, the trust of work ethics is victorious, and the results make us individually better, stronger, and more confident.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Wow, there are so many people to be grateful for. I can say my sister, who, with her tough love and heart of gold, helped me through some dark times. She was a guiding light in the dark moments of my life.

Can you share a story about that?

I was visiting her to celebrate one of my milestones. I showed her the medicare approval of BAX-U posture support; now, people can use their FSA/HSA & PPO plans to purchase BAX-U posture support. She screamed with joy and hugged me, and I cried, releasing months of stress, anxiety, and sleepless nights. She reminded me of how proud she was of me. My response to her was that I was scared of the next phase. She held me tight and told me how our dad would have been proud because I was doing this to help others.

Ok perfect. Now let's jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Your spine acts as the connection between the brain and your body. The CNS Central Nervous System pathways flow through the spinal column, which is attacked daily. Poor habits cause micro-injuries, overload, and wear and tears to this tunnel, affecting this delicate system's function. The alerts are aches, pain, visible poor posture, weakness, repetitive injury, and even numbness and tingling in hands and fingers. Poor posture can be responsible for systemic problems such as asthma, digestive issues, lack of sex drive. If you cannot accept a delayed, damaged, or malfunctioning smart device, why would you live with a bent, weak, and achy body?

Here are some tools and tricks to protect your spinal column and improve your posture. I have hand-selected a combination of tools people can easily use at home to improve posture and reduce discomfort. Studies, MRI's and X-rays have documented the benefits of these tools for better posture, health, and wellbeing.

In one box, I have assembled years of education, experience, and self-care as the first step. Not to replace doctors' visits or seeking care but to manage while under care or prevent further damages. By improving posture, we can restore the nervous system's longevity and promote better health for a better life and future. "5.13 billion people in the world own mobile devices". That is 5.13 Billion people globally are AT RISK!. Saving and helping to reduce damages can save lives and greatly affects the health of people worldwide.

Can you share your top five "lifestyle tweaks" that you believe will help support people's journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1- Testing? bring your hand in front of your face when texting or using smart device

2- Walking? keep your chin parallel to the ground or even 15' higher?—?look up and smile

3- Working out? In every motion keep your ear aligned with middle of your shoulder and hip ( maintain these points reduces injury)

4- Sleeping? Use a pillow that is both Functionally beneficial and has a feel good sensation.

5- Emotionally down? Take a vacation from your smart devices, for an hour a day and play outside. With NO phone.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Stand tall for your right to be healthy, happy, strong and vivacious. Posture Power,… #baxubrace.

What are your "5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started" and why?

1- Get a mentor

2- Listen to your mentor

3- Ask more questions than necessary.

4- Keep track of your progress

5- Watch one testimonial with your team to remember despite challenges you are on purpose.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health! Poor posture affects your emotional state. Self acceptance in a constantly judgmental world is a challenge that doesn't need to compromise your voice and heart by poor posture. The Voice chakra (throat) and Heart chakra ( chest) these two play importance in Self Confidence, vs Insecurity – Giving and Receiving love, and affection. Change your posture and see how your mood, emotions and self confidence changes.

Stand Tall, feel strong and live life on your own terms.

To your health

Dr Romina Ghassemi

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @Drromina_

Linkedin:

Twitter: @baxubrace

Thank you for these fantastic insights!

Statistic references:

1- https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/falls

2- https://leftronic.com/smartphone-usage-statistics/