DrMargaretSpeaks.com Launches Online University

Story Idea: "Who in their right mind would really want to be a President?" Page, 23 Did you know according to Karen Stephens Director of Illinois State University Child Care Center and instructor in child development for the ISU Family and Consumer Sciences Department, says "'Seeing is Believing. 'What kids see and believe. They become." And, did you also know a Harvard, MIT study found when you carry conversations that require back-and-froth dialogue from the age of four into adulthood makes successful kids when the talk is positive. And, Dr. Escalante wrote in article in Psychology Today: "...loving parents [leads to]...later [to] having a good life." Now, my client Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops takes a Metaphysical spin on life with her complete life cycle books: "Discover Your Baby's Spirit" and New Book: "Donald Trump: The Enigma of Society." These books answer the more in depth of life's question: "Why Am I Here?" How to help you understand your baby's life on this planet. Why you are their parent. How you can help your baby answer that question for themselves if they want too. And, then figure out what to do about it—when they're ready. Dr. Margaret uses a RNA and DNA Analysis based on all the above with her personality and behavior Soul Structure Coding. This analysis uses The President and his ancestral lineage as an example. And, offers guidance factors help correct changes if desired. Or, to learn the life lesson you may or may not know you are working on this lifetime. And, then figure out what you may or may not want to do about it.



Introducing DrMargaretSpeaks.com...



Born in 1942, I was led to follow a pathway that has brought me to this point in my life. My child-like mind knew that I was different from others. I have always been able to see auras, hear voices and heal people who were sick in many ways. I felt their pain, fear, anger and much more. As a result of all this suffering in this world, I knew I had to become a teacher and a healer. Throughout my life I suffered many circumstances both spiritual and physical which led me to teach in various countries around the world. I have recently written a part of my life-story in my book: My Journey Into An Unknown World. While the teacher in me was established in my early 20's, It took me nearly 40 years to realize I could be a writer. Once that part of me emerged I had then, and still have today, plenty in me to write about. I not only enjoy channeling Metaphysical books, but also love story-telling which has resulted in several unfinished novels, screenplays and one published who dun-nit book: Henry's Secrets. Today, as a Professor, with the changing times, and the growing interest in Natural Healing Modalities, I am constantly pushed to teach and share new information with spiritual insights when I channel a book. Currently, I am working on The Soul Structure Coding, DNA & RNA, relative to psychology and psychiatry and the psychic senses. My dreams has always been to founder a school of Metaphysical Studies which today in a realistic way, has become a University where every aspect of both Medical, Alternative and Integrated studies are taught that include the paranormal and metphysical studies. As a pioneer Professor, I see my role as an example for younger generations to come.



About DrMargaretSpeaks.com…



She cured herself of Parkinson's disease when she was 37 years old. She learned it was inherited from father, grandmother and great grandfather in the DNA. This set her on a pathway to cure herself with Crystal Acupuncture and Teragram Therapy as well as lots of physical manipulation with chiropractic treatments, self- analysis as well as listing to her Spirit Guides who counseled her all the time to understand how the conscious mind is a liar and a cheat, while rationalizing states of conditions. She had to learn to step back see life from a different point of view. Here, she became adept in using her training in psychology to meditate and work with releasing negative mental and emotional stress that had been buried deep within her subconscious. She awakened to know a great deal after having been resuscitated following medications that had caused her heart to stop. Her recovery led to the development of the person she is today. Read all about her in books, listen to her life on her radio show or watch her videos to learn more about Prof. Margaret Rogers Van Coops.



What is your favorite meditation? I love to simply release all the stress of the day, while laying on my back at night in bed, when I take deep breaths and allow my Chakras to let go of any negativity. Then I re balance each one by thinking about the hands of a clock going round faster and faster so that my Major Chakras spin fast allowing me to feel a peace. Then I visualize closing each Chakra and embrace a sense of peace and comfort as my aura re balances and then i fall asleep.



Pro-Life, Pro-Choice, Pro-Spirit! Pro-Life, Pro-Choice, Pro-Spirit by Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops Abortion! The very word evokes emotions in almost all normal, rational minds. Right or wrong? Moral or immoral? Should it be legal or illegal? These are among the burning questions of our time. Advocates of both sides have thrown themselves at each other's faces even to the point of violence and homicide. This book is a must read for women who have been, are now or are likely to become pregnant. Without being judgmental, Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops shares the wisdom of Master Teachers to assist women to acknowledge, accept and deal with their circumstances. She has crossed the worldly boundaries to discover through her own experiences and those of others just what really happens from the point of view of the child-to-be's Spirit and Spirit Master Teachers.



What is the most valuable lesson you learned from it? I learned that I can be in charge of myself and all that I perceive. I can release other people's negative effects on my life daily, while embrace new ideas and feelings that arise from my psyche. My Mediumship-self loves to relax and meditate while talking to my Ascended Master Spirit Guide.



The Rejection Syndrome "Eventually", I had all the intellectual answers. I tried desperately to apply this knowledge in my professional and family lives. I pointed out the error of our ways to those who sought my counsel. Many were glad to receive my advice, but those closest to me had deaf ears. My pain and anger climaxed into a massive breakdown. I was dying. I was drowning in " The Rejection Syndrome." In our daily lives, all of us experience moments of rejection, either by ourselves or from others, that create an internal impasse. Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops assists those wishing to be free of these encumbrances, which are brought about by The Rejection Syndrome.



Quantum Entanglement: a Paranormal Point of View This is not Albert Einstein For Dummies, but The Genius would be proud of the spirit of this book on the Theory of Quantum Entanglement, which is an enlightening example of complicated information presented in simple, easy to understand terms. Through a range of anecdotes and statistical evidence, Dr. Margaret, like a seasoned tour leader, takes you on a journey of your mind, body and spirit through the vast linked relationships among all forms of creation. From the quantum depths of the subatomic worlds to the endless reaches of intergalactic space, she binds you to all that is in a comprehensive study of the Oneness and the interconnectedness of everything in it. Unlike so many other philosophical and erudite works on Cosmology and Histology, this work slides you along easily in plain talk and down to earth examples, making you feel like this information was already within you... and it was. It just takes a little nudge to bring it into your conscious awareness. Enjoy!



The Dark Side The information in this book will help you handle your connection with The Dark Side. Dr. Margaret shows how we are connected not only to our world, but also with the spirit world and worlds beyond! Armed with the knowledge she shares here, you can embrace ways to live in harmony with people, animals and the preservation of Earth and beyond. Dr. Margaret draws you into many intimate and exciting and bizarre experiences. This may also be your story! The most valuable thing you can learn about The Dark Side in this book is that it could be a key to saving our society and our environment! Understanding "The Dark Side" will unite you with the Creator and lead you to appreciate the glory of His work.



How does this apply to your life lesson? I have always felt my life purpose was to teach and share all my metaphysical discoveries. As a result of this deeply embedded connection with The Oneness, I have never strayed from my pathway as a teacher, coach, counselor, Minister and therapist etc. Too much to mention here!



My Journey Into the Oneness Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops is a lifelong student of the Paranormal. From her British roots, her relationship with Spirit Guides has led her to become one of world's leading communicators of The Oneness. In this book, she shows we are connected not only to our world, but also with the spirit world and world's beyond. Dr. Margaret pulls you into some of the most intimate, exciting, and bizarre that anyone could share. This may also be your story! If you appreciate her messages, this story could be a key to saving our society and our environment. Understanding "The Oneness of All That Is" will unite you with the Creator and lead you to appreciate the glory of His work. Find out here, how Dr. Margaret became... "The Voice of the Oneness."



How does this apply to humanity? As the centuries have passed through the Piscean Age, Men led the way, while women supported their roles. Today, we have a different approach under the influence of The Aquarian Age, where individuals are born to accept change, equality of the sexes and to readjust to this fast approaching need for change on all levels of society in every country in the world. Many light workers are here to help guide people towards change.



Journey into an Unknown World: The Way to Oneness Revisited This inspiring work delves into the cosmology of multi-dimensional spiritual existence. Beginning with the Word as vibrational consciousness, this book takes you on a journey through the principles of creation, separation the descending and ascending currents, faith, intuition, belief and evolution The various sub-divisional cosmologies of the seven archetypes and planes of existence are viewed. Also, incarnation, reincarnation and the Akashic Records are explained as an inter-relationship with the deep-subconscious and the Chakras. Of particularly unique interest is the principle of soul fragmentation that the book discusses throughout the text. The Way To Oneness concludes with the practical steps and techniques for emotional balancing and relaxation, disciplinary exercises and various other psychic tools such as astrology, numerology, graphology and palmistry. Recommended for all practitioners seeking insight into higher knowledge; James Ravenscroft: Whole Life Times March 15, 1990.



Who's your favorite entity you like to channel? I love to channel Cornelius Tacitus, Roman counselor, Senator and historian as well as Master Chang who has given me all my therapies, insights into further psychology and spiritual matters.



Trinity Stone Healing Therapy The Book You Have Been Waiting For! What's that sound that keeps going through your head? Find out here! Each of us has a memory stored in the brain related to musical tones and vibrations. This book teaches you how to overcome negative vibes if those vibes are flat or sharp. Loud rumblings within the Earth affect your personal vibrations and may have affect your physical and mental well-being. The solution is here! Dr. Margaret has uncovered the secrets of sounds of our lives and how to control their influence on our mental state. It's so easy! With TrinityStone Healing Therapy, your life and perspectives will become clear and more meaningful. This book is a must read!



How does all this help heal the earth? In this coming age of enlightenment, the young children born today are aware of the deterioration of our world. They will evolve in spiritual ways to clear up the old damage, washing it away with new technical and social ideas where life and issues are dealt with through integration of our species and countries.



Discover Your Baby's Spirit Every child is joined to a mother before birth through the power of their individual Soul structures and their earthly personalities. Margaret Rogers Van Coops, Ph.D, DCH (IM) has produced an amazing book that will take the reader right into the heart of a mother and her baby. The information is currently and thought provoking, and will help clarify why one chooses to be a mother. At this time, the Hero, Star, Indigo, Crystal and liquid Crystal children are being born. Dr. Margaret shares how to avoid negative influences while caring for these enlightened children, as well as how to integrate a mother's lifestyle with that of her child from birth to adulthood. Discover who a child truly is, what their character and destiny might likely be, and get a glimpse of the wonder reasons for sharing oneself as a mother.



The Book of Crystal Acupuncture and Teragram Therapy Diagrams THE BOOK OF CRYSTAL ACUPUNCTURE & TERAGRAM THERAPY DIAGRAMS Complementary Healing Therapy has taken another step forward with Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops' amazingly powerful methods for controlling energy flow. This companion book to Breakthrough Therapies and to Dr. Margaret's Crystal Acupuncture and Teragram Therapy Kits clearly illustrates and describes dozens of tools and techniques for effectively treating acute and chronic conditions suffered by humans and animals. From headaches and minor injuries to major complicated illnesses, Dr. Margaret's treatments provide effective, non-invasive and inexpensive remedies to put you or your clients back into a state of positive healing. Dr. Margaret's work with her clients has further validated ancient Oriental acupuncture principles and merged them with exciting, simple methods using crystals to unblock energy flow in our Five Bodies to tone, balance and stimulate the Chi energies. Her research has carried this work into the treatment of pets and even wildlife. Whether you are a healer or a patient, you need to use this stimulating and easy-to-follow guide for recovery.



What is your favorite thing you like to do in your business? I would love to successfully teach many people on-line, be invited to TedX now and then as well as to make more TV shows and radios show following in the pathway of my history in the public eye.



Expanding Images: Companion to The OmniCard British Medium Margaret Rogers Van Coops, Ph.D, DCH(IM), a Metaphysician and Metaphysiotherapist, has been practicing her arts since early childhood and is considered to be a trailblazer in developing innovative and effective alternative healing and self-improvement therapies. She has made numerous appearance on television in the U.S., Europe and Japan and her books, audios and lectures have helped thousands of individuals around the world. Expanding Images has proven to be an astoundingly easy way to help individuals naturally develop Physic senses. The OmniCard* is a most effective and easy tool to facilitate this process. Users will gain great insight and experience significant positive changes. * OmniCard is a trademark of Sumaris Center in Lake Havasu City, AZ.



Teragram Therapy Crystal Acupuncture, Core Teragram Therapy Spiritual Crystal Acupuncture TrinityStone Healing Therapy STT (Sensory Touch Therapy) Ascension & Motivation Crystal Therapy (Kits available from Dr. Margaret) Books: See amazon.com and http://www.easytimepublishing.com See search: Margaret Rogers Van Coops or http://www.sumariscenter.com Radio show: http://www.webtalkradio.net/shows/journey-into-an-unknown-world/



About the Author Dr. Margaret Rogers Van Coops has been an ordained minister and missionary of the Universal Christ Church (School of Spiritualism) since 1983. She is currently the Director of Education and Treasurer for UCC. Margaret is a Ph.D. specializing in Medical and Clinical Hypnotherapy and Behavioral Sciences. She is also a DCH(IM), a Doctor of Clinical Hypnotherapy and Integrated Medicine. She has practiced successfully in Spain, France, Switzerland, India, Egypt, Japan, England, Mexico and the United States. Her professional affiliations have included the Spiritualist Association of Great Britain, the British Astrological and Psychic Society, The International Medical and Dental Hypnosis Association, the International Association of Counselors and Therapists, the International Hypnosis Federation, the Professional Board of Hypnotherapy and The American Counseling Association. Margaret was among the co-founders of the International Psychic Forum and the American Metaphysical Society. Her dynamic lectures and workshops in Japan and The U.S. have led to regular invitations to speak and participate in international events, including Whole Life Expos and Lifeways/BMSE Expos in various American Cities and The Festivals for Mind, Body and Spirit in London, Boston and Los Angeles. She is the author of ten metaphysically oriented texts and two novels. Her books have been published in Western and Eastern Europe as well as Germany, Russia, China and India Dr. Margaret has written screenplays including The Regenesis Trilogy, Seeing Blind and The Survivor, and she is negotiating production of several reality TV series treatments. Dr. Margaret's TV series, Psychic Chit Chat, has been aired weekly on many public access channels in Southern California and Arizona. The show featured Dr. Margaret and her husband, Dr. Stephen Van Coops, also a Metaphysician and collaborator on her works. The couple discussed topical and controversial subjects from a metaphysical perspective. Currently, she hosts Journey Into An Unknown World, a Webtalk Radio Show that has achieved high listenership and popularity. This educational 1/2 hr show addresses many of the topics featured in Psychic Chit Chat. You can listen to these shows from www.webtalkradio.net/shows/journey-into-an-unknown-world/ or Archived podcasts are available as free downloads on itunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id383183988 Follow her: www.sumariscenter.com , www.easypeasysolutions.org , www.drmargaretspeaks.com , www.easypeasysolution.org , www.askdrmargaret.com , www.sumariseducationcenter.com , www.universalchristchurch.com for classes. Instagram: DrMRVC Show/Story Idea: #1 Way Prof. Margaret Can Help Heal Lives Show/Story Idea: DrMargaretSpeaks.com from Blitzkrieg Birth to PTSD Lifestyle Liaison



