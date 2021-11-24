Dr. Willie Jolley’s Sirius XM Wealthy Ways Show Airs Special Tribute To Former Air Force Supersonic Jet Pilot





WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, November 27th, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show will air Dr. Willie Jolley's tribute interview with former Air Force supersonic jet pilot, and Hall of Fame Speaker, Danny Cox, who passed away this week.

Cox became a "supersonic sales star" following his years of public service. And weDr. Jolley honors his memory this week with the re-airing of his dynamic interview.

Cox's insightful lessons are as timely now as when he soared into the clouds at twice the speed of sound.

Cox reminded us to "learn from people who have done what you want to do, not from those who just talk about it."

In his inspiring interview with Dr. Willie Jolley, Danny Cox explained why it is important to plan to keep learning and keep living…right up until the end.

The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways podcast is available on C Suite Radio, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.

Social Media:

Facebook: Dr. Willie Jolley

Instagram: @therealwilliejolley

Linkedin: @williejolley

Twitter: @williejolley