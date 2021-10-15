Dr. Willie Jolley’s Sirius XM Wealthy Ways Show Airs Interview with Motivational Keynote Speaker and Hall of Fame Athlete

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, October 16th, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show airs Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with Hall of Fame NCAA Division One collegiate athlete and motivational speaker, Roger Crawford.

Crawford is a Hall of Fame member in a number of categories. He is a member of the Speaker Hall of Fame, The International Tennis Hall of Fame, and the Athletes with Disabilities Hall of Fame.

Sports Illustrated has named Crawford as "One of the most accomplished physically challenged athletes in the world," in recognition of his extraordinary athletic achievements.

After realizing tremendous success on Center Court, Crawford took his talents to Center Stage and became a motivational speaker. His transformational message gives organizations the ability to decrease excuses, increase results, and breakthrough self-imposed limitations.

Crawford's remarkable life story is a powerful example that states, "challenges are inevitable, defeat is optional!"

He is the host of the weekly feature "Motivational Mondays with Roger Crawford," which can be seen worldwide on the Tennis Channel.

Crawford was inducted into the National Speakers Association's Hall of Fame in recognition of his professional success. As a member of the Hall of Fame for People with Disabilities, he shares this impressive distinction with fellow honorees such as Christopher Reeve, Helen Keller, and former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Crawford has been featured on CNBC, Good Morning America, Monday Night Football, The Today Show, and many other prominent television programs. Crawford has also been profiled in The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Men's Fitness, Fast Company, and Tennis Magazine.

Crawford's most recent book, Think Again! The Power Of Possibility Thinking, helps readers embrace change, improve their mindset and achieve breakthrough performances.

In his thought-provoking interview with Dr. Willie Jolley, Roger Crawford shares strategies on how to go from acceptable to exceptional to unstoppable.

The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways podcast is available on C Suite Radio, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com .

