Dr. Willie Jolley’s Sirius XM Wealthy Ways Show Airs Interview with Matriarch of Sheraton Hotels and Perdue Chicken Families

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, December 11th, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show will air Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with businesswoman, master storyteller and accomplished artist, Mitzi Perdue.

Perdue is the daughter of the founder of Sheraton Hotels and is the widow of "the king of chicken," Frank Perdue.

She holds degrees from Harvard University and George Washington University; is a past president of the 35,000 member American Agri-Women and was one of the U.S. Delegates to the United Nations Conference on Women in Nairobi.

As a seasoned writer, Perdue has authored more than 1800 newspaper and magazine articles on family business, food, agriculture, the environment, philanthropy, biotechnology, genetic engineering, and women's health. She currently writes for the Academy of Women's Health, and GEN, Genetic Engineering & Biotechnology News.

Perdue's new book, How to Make Your Family Business Last: Techniques, Advice, Checklists and Resources for Keeping the Family Business in the Family, helps people deal with predictable issues that family businesses face.

In this thought-provoking interview with Dr. Willie Jolley, Mitzi Perdue discusses the three sources from which wealth can be acquired.

###





The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways podcast is available on C Suite Radio, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake Up and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.

Social Media:

Facebook: Dr. Willie Jolley

Instagram: @therealwilliejolley

Linkedin: @williejolley

Twitter: @williejolley