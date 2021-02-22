Dr. Willie Jolley takes a dive with The Shark

Dr. Willie Jolley interviews self-made entrepreneur and business mogul Daymond "The Shark" John

This week, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show airs Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with Daymond John. Daymond is the CEO and founder of The Shark Group, a brand management and consulting firm as well as the popular clothing brand, FUBU which is featured at the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History and Culture.

Having started FUBU in his mother's house in Queens, NY, John took his desire for fashion and success, and began sewing and selling clothes to grow his business with the help of his mother. As the clothing brand gained popularity, orders were coming in quicker than expected from major companies looking to distribute the hip-hop supported brand. FUBU has now earned over $6 billion in global sales.

The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley" on the Erica Campbell Show. The author of multiple international bestsellers, his book An Attitude of Excellence, is a testament to his principles and strategies.

Willie Jolley Productions: Dr. Jolley uses his public platform to pursue his mission of empowering and encouraging people to rise above their circumstances and maximize their potential. He has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually, live and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

