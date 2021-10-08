Dr. Willie Jolley Airs Sirius XM Interview with Global Branding Consultant

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Saturday, October 9th, Sirius XM Radio's Wealthy Ways Show airs Dr. Willie Jolley's interview with top branding expert, Bruce Turkel.

Turkel is a member of the National Speakers Association and is a regular guest subject matter expert on CNN, NPR and Fox Business Channel. And he's been inducted into the Speaker Hall of Fame.

Turkel Brands is a global brand consultancy that works with Fortune 500 clients including Discovery Networks, Nike, Charles Schwab, Citicorp, The City of Miami, American Express and many more.

Turkel Brands was the company the city of South Beach, Miami hired to help them go from a sleepy area to a top tourist attraction.

Turkel helps companies and individuals build their brand value with simple, clear explanations, anecdotes, and illustrations.

As the author of a number of best-selling books on branding and marketing, Turkel's latest book is entitled, Is That All There Is?: What Are You Doing For The Rest Of Your Life?

In his thought-provoking interview with Dr. Willie Jolley, Bruce Turkel provides insights that educate entrepreneurs on how to brand themselves so that they become "magnets" in the marketplace.

The Willie Jolley Wealthy Ways Show airs every Saturday at 4pm ET, and Tuesday and Thursday at 6pm ET on Sirius XM 141 HUR Voices. Dr. Willie Jolley's Wealthy Ways podcast is available on C Suite Radio, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Tunein, iHeartRadio and Spotify.

Dr. Jolley also has a featured segment, "Wake and Win with Dr. Willie Jolley," on the Erica Campbell Show. His proven principles and strategies in his best-selling book, An Attitude of Excellence, are the result of work with Ford Motors, helping them come back from the brink of bankruptcy.

Dr. Jolley has gone on to be named "One of the Outstanding Five Speakers in the World" by the 175,000 members of Toastmasters International. He currently speaks virtually and internationally to organizations that want and need a comeback mindset.

To learn more about Dr. Willie Jolley and his speaking and professional development company, please visit www.winwithwillie.com.

Social Media:

Facebook: Dr. Willie Jolley

Instagram: @therealwilliejolley

Twitter: @williejolley