DR. SWAIN CALLS AMERICANS TO ACTION

Author discusses current events and identifies deceptive policies in America.

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) – In January of 2021, Dr. Carol Swain's book, Be the People, was republished to include a new introduction with updated information on the 2020 presidential election.

Dr. Swain offers an analysis of the forces that are rapidly reshaping America's morals, social policies, and culture. She examines the religious significance of the founding of our nation and the deceptions that have infiltrated our daily lives. The book focuses on two calls to action: forsaking what we once knew and re-embracing truth and justice in governmental policies.

Informing oneself on historical and current events will bring awareness of the changes that are happening in America and give an understanding of how these changes continue to impact our nation and its citizens. Individuals who believe that America is worth saving must make their voices heard and stand against the attacks on our country.

Be the People: A Call to Reclaim America's Faith and Promise, is available online and in stores. The price is $19.99 and can be found using the ISBN 978-0785253129. The audiobook will be released on February 23, 2021.

"I wrote Be the People for the millions of hardworking, honest Americans who, like me, have deep concerns about the direction of our nation," Swain stated. Although we sometimes feel powerless, We the People can still make our voices heard through organized protests and strategic efforts to influence our culture."

Dr. Carol Swain is widely recognized as an authority on political science, law, race, and immigration. She has provided expert commentary on current events and has appeared on national radio and television programs, such as NPR and Fox News. She is a retired professor of political science and law from Vanderbilt University and is a member of the James Madison Society at Princeton University, where she was a tenured professor.

