Dr. Romina Ghassemi quote in Healthline Article!
From:
Santa Monica, CA
Wednesday, February 24, 2021


Dr. Romina Ghassemi was asked to share her thoughts on picking out the right mattress for Healthline online. 

Below is Dr. Romina Ghassemi's mention in the article:

Matress Types and what matters

Innerspring, foam, and hybrid are the major types of mattresses to choose from these days. There are many kinds of foam, including types of polyurethane memory foam, natural latex, and synthetic latex. 

As the booming mattress market provides more choices for consumers, Dr. Romina Ghassemi, a licensed chiropractor, says it's equally important to keep mattress life spans in mind. Foam, hybrid, and innerspring mattresses all have different life expectancies.

For the full article check out www.healthline.com

 

 
