Dr. Patricia Farrell Offers Hope and Healing in New Book for Caregivers—Now Available in Exclusive Goodreads Giveaway

When You Can't Pour From an Empty Glass

For millions of caregivers, the pressure of caring for others while ignoring their own needs can lead to burnout, depression, and a loss of purpose. In her newest book, When You Can't Pour From an Empty Glass: CBT Skills for Exhausted Caregivers, renowned psychologist and author Dr. Patricia Farrell delivers a lifeline—practical, evidence-based tools grounded in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) that help caregivers reclaim their energy, restore their emotional well-being, and rediscover balance.

In celebration of its launch, Dr. Farrell is partnering with Goodreads for an exclusive Giveaway of 50 print copies. The giveaway opens on August 11, 2025, and closes on August 22, 2025. Readers can enter for a chance to win at Goodreads.com by searching the book title.

"Caregivers are often told to 'take care of themselves'—but no one tells them how. This book changes that," says Dr. Farrell, whose decades of clinical experience have made her a trusted voice in mental health. "It's about giving caregivers the tools they need to manage stress, set boundaries, and stop feeling guilty for prioritizing their own health."

The book includes:

Step-by-step CBT strategies for managing anxiety, frustration, and guilt

Real-world case examples from caregiving situations

Self-assessment exercises and practical tools for daily use

Guidance for building a sustainable self-care routine without abandoning caregiving duties

Dr. Farrell, whose work has been featured on The Today Show, The View, Anderson Cooper 360, and in Publishers Weekly, draws from her deep expertise to deliver a book that is both compassionate and actionable.

When You Can't Pour From an Empty Glass: CBT Skills for Exhausted Caregivers will be available in print and ebook formats following the Goodreads giveaway period.

Goodreads Giveaway Details:

Number of Copies: 50 print editions

Entry Dates: August 11 – August 22, 2025

How to Enter: Visit Goodreads.com and search for the title.

About the Author

Dr. Patricia Farrell is a licensed psychologist, bestselling author, and media commentator specializing in mental health, stress management, and resilience. She has authored multiple self-help books and over 40 published stories and articles. Known for her clear, compassionate approach, Dr. Farrell has helped thousands of readers and clients navigate life's challenges with clarity and courage.