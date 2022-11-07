Speaker
Dr. Patricia Farrell Named Top Health Writer on Medium
Dr. Patricia A. Farrell -- Psychologist
Tenafly, NJ
Monday, November 7, 2022


Dr. Patricia A. Farrell
 
Dr. Patricia Farrell has been named a top writer on the topic of Health.

Dr. Farrell, who posts weekly on Medium, primarily on the BeingWell site, is popular with readers — and they are encouraging her to keep providing relevant, thought-provoking content for consumers and healthcare professionals. The Health topic page and her profile will now highlight her as a top writer.

Experienced as a licensed clinical psychologist, Dr. Farrell is also a published author of self-help books (McGraw-Hill and Demos Health) and has published books on Amazon where her author page may be accessed at: https://www.amazon.com/~/e/B001HMSWYQ She has also produced a series of colorful, blank journal books https://www.amazon.com/~/e/B09MFWMJSC) that are reasonably priced.

Currently, she is active on Medium, Linkedin, and Twitter. Timely videos accompany her Medium articles. Besides her writing on health and healthcare, she is also having success with her flash fiction stories that she began writing only one year ago. The Medium videos are available on her YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC4SoC0aNZyfCYkAHhdJ50Zg) as well as her website: drfarrell.net

Website: www.drfarrell.net

Author's page: http://amzn.to/2rVYB0J

Medium page: https://medium.com/@drpatfarrell

Twitter: @drpatfarrell

Attribution of this material is appreciated.
