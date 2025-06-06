Dr. Patricia A. Farrell's UNFILTERED: AGAIN is now available for Pre-Order

Provocative New Essay Collection Tackles Today's Most Controversial Topics

Acclaimed psychologist and author Dr. Patricia A. Farrell today announced that pre-orders are now being accepted for her highly anticipated new book, "UNFILTERED: AGAIN," scheduled for publication on June 23, 2025.

The compelling collection features 70 thought-provoking essays that fearlessly examine controversial topics spanning healthcare ethics, psychiatric practices, digital literacy, and body image. Drawing from her extensive clinical experience and keen cultural observations, Dr. Farrell delivers an unfiltered perspective on issues that profoundly impact daily life yet often escape critical examination.

"UNFILTERED: AGAIN" will be available simultaneously in paperback and eBook formats across multiple platforms on June 23, 2025. Readers can secure their copies now through universal pre-order links at https://books2read.com/u/3G6G8O, which direct to their preferred bookstore.

Dr. Farrell's latest work promises to challenge readers' assumptions and spark meaningful conversations about the complex issues shaping our modern world.

