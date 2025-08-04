Dr. Patricia A. Farrell Releases Guide to Critical Thinking

Renowned psychologist and author Dr. Patricia A. Farrell announces the upcoming release of The Little Book on Learning Big Critical Thinking Skills, a revolutionary self-help guide that equips readers with essential cognitive tools for thriving in today's complex world. The book will be published on September 8, 2025, with pre-orders beginning in late August through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and international booksellers represented by Draft2Digital.

Unlike traditional self-help books that focus on motivation or positive thinking, Dr. Farrell's approach centers on developing practical intellectual skills that create lasting change. "We're drowning in information but starving for wisdom," says Dr. Farrell. "This book teaches readers how to think more clearly, question effectively, and make better decisions by strengthening their critical thinking muscles."

The Little Book on Learning Big Critical Thinking Skills addresses the cognitive challenges of modern life, from navigating social media misinformation to making sound career decisions and resolving personal conflicts. Dr. Farrell presents complex concepts through accessible language and real-world applications, making critical thinking skills attainable for readers regardless of their educational background.

The book features innovative exercises and techniques, including strategic reframing methods for managing emotions during difficult conversations, assumption-mapping for better problem-solving, and perspective-shifting strategies that reveal hidden opportunities in apparent obstacles. Each chapter builds practical skills that readers can immediately apply in both professional settings and personal relationships.

"This isn't about changing your personality or adopting someone else's philosophy," explains Dr. Farrell. "It's about sharpening the thinking tools you already have and learning new ones that help you navigate complexity with confidence and clarity."

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell brings decades of experience as a practicing psychologist and cognitive researcher to this work. Her previous publications have helped thousands of readers develop better mental health practices and cognitive strategies for life improvement.

The Little Book on Learning Big Critical Thinking Skills will be available for pre-order in late August 2025 and officially published on September 8, 2025. The book will be distributed through major retailers including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and international markets through Draft2Digital's extensive network.

ARCs in epub are available for review.