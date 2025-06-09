Dr. Patricia A. Farrell Announces Goodreads Giveaway for New Book, Unfiltered Again

June 9, 2025 – Psychologist and acclaimed author Dr. Patricia A. Farrell today launched a major book giveaway on Goodreads for her latest work, "Unfiltered Again: A Behind-the-Scenes at Healthcare, Medicine and Mental Health." The promotional campaign offers 100 free copies to readers across the United States from June 9 through June 22, 2025.

The highly anticipated follow-up to Dr. Farrell's previous work continues her fearless exploration of psychological truths that many professionals hesitate to address. Drawing from decades of clinical experience, "Unfiltered Again" examines the complex realities of mental health, personal development, and human relationships through thought-provoking articles that challenge conventional wisdom.

"In a landscape dominated by filtered perspectives, this book offers a refreshing counterpoint to oversimplified self-help narratives," said Dr. Farrell. "I maintain my commitment to presenting difficult truths while honoring the complexity of human experience, making sophisticated psychological concepts accessible to all readers."

The book, scheduled for release on June 23, 2025, serves both as a valuable clinical resource and a profoundly human document. Dr. Farrell skillfully navigates sensitive topics with her trademark combination of scientific rigor, compassion, and directness, presented without professional jargon.

Dr. Farrell, who describes herself as a psychologist, writer, and photographer, has published with both traditional publishers and through self-publishing. She maintains an active writing schedule with multiple projects in development and regularly contributes articles on Medium.com while writing flash fiction stories.

How to Enter:



Readers can enter the giveaway starting June 9, 2025, by visiting: https://www.goodreads.com/giveaway/show/414872

The giveaway is open to residents of the United States only and runs through June 22, 2025.