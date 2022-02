The Dr. Oz brand is boldly headed into the Metaverse. In a tweet earlier this week, trademark attorney Michael Kondoudis revealed that Dr. Mehmet C. Oz (aka Dr. Oz) has filed a new application to trademark DR. OZ for a variety of virtual products and services, including digital goods, virtual diet classes, and software for managing crypto-collectibles and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"Dr. Oz is clearly preparing his brand for the new era of the Metaverse," Mr. Kondoudis says.

Mr. Kondoudis adds that the trademark filings "clearly indicate that Dr. Oz intends to participate in the Metaverse selling virtual goods and services, in online and virtual worlds."

"These new trademarks also provide Dr. Oz with extra protection in the event others attempt to use the brand online in an unlicensed way," Mr. Kondoudis opined.