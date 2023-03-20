Dr. Michael Freeman says, “China’s Xi Jinping is in effect ‘driving the getaway car’ in meeting with Vladimir Putin”

New York, NY—World renowned inventor, analyst, and technological genius Dr. Michael J. Freeman is concerned about the future of humankind.

Now, as the world hurtles towards immense conflict, Dr. Freeman has penned an open letter to China's leader Xi Jinping. In the letter Dr. Freeman explains that his meeting with Vladimir Putin is in effect 'driving the getaway car' for your pal robbing a bank.

Freeman says, "the getaway driver is as responsible for the crimes of the bank robber as he enabled the robber."

"It's not all that different in geopolitics," adds Freeman. "There is no war in Ukraine. The proper term is the mass murder of women, children, and other innocents. Worse yet, it's not for any strategic reason. Winning could not bring even one percent compared to the cost of its waging." If not careful, China goes down in history as the 'enabler.'

See the letter by Dr. Freeman in its entirety pinned at the end of this video. The original letter was sent via official diplomatic channels. See Freeman-China.com

In his new book, FREEMAN EXPLAINS! Michael Freeman believes that we must separate kids from the damaging effects of explicit material on the internet - and he explains how this can (and must) be done. He also explains that U.S. elections should be online, making them convenient, allowing citizens to vote from anywhere in the world, and the results will be 100% secure.

Dr. Freeman, has said 'no' to most interview requests however his work is so groundbreaking, it's been featured by many media outlets including Time Magazine, Business Week, Kiplinger's Magazine, and even an unauthorized cover of Continental Profiles. He's been interviewed by the late Larry King many times and is the only person Larry ever called "an American genius." (Hear for yourself at KingTanscript.com). Dr. Freeman has been a guest on the Phil Donahue Show, the Today Show, Larry King said, "Dr Michael Freeman is an American Genius" and Leonard Nimoy (Mr. Spock) said Dr. Freeman had "Uncanny Insight."

You may find Freeman's predictions and analyses offbeat, different from what you'd expect, but he has repeatedly been proven correct. His visions of the future have never missed the mark over Freeman's five-decades-long career! His work has altered the lives of everyone on the planet - including yours.

"I am a scientist, not an alarmist," says Freeman. "My work is based on fact, wisdom, and disciplined calculation. I correlate behaviors with likely emerging results of such behaviors. I use scientific data when available. Success can be attributed to a select group of deliberate behaviors. Get them right, and success is more likely to shine on you. Get them wrong, and failure can almost always be guaranteed," says Freeman.

"Dr. Freeman approaches each subject he 'explains' with candor and with his extraordinary depth in scientific investigation, exploration, and discoveries/patents. FREEMAN EXPLAINS! is an important new book that encourages awakening to possibilities and probabilities and is a must read for teens and adults!" —Grady Harp, M.D. Amazon Top 100 Hall of Fame Reviewer

Lewd and Lascivious Material:

"Some videos and images dehumanize females to unimaginable levels. Some people may know this to be so but keep silent. Today, anything this side of murder passes for art," says Freeman.

"One solution," says Freeman, is regulation. "Similar to government regulations not allowing those under 21 to buy liquor, there needs to be rules/laws that place explicit material into a similar classification. This, of course, won't solve the problem alone, but it is a step in the right direction," says Freeman.

Drug Addiction:

Freeman also covers America's addiction to mind altering drugs and discusses the damaging effects that Cannabis has on youthful minds. "I think it's stupid to allow a Schedule 1 drug to become available under our collective parental nose, especially with no solid proof of its adverse effects on young adult brains. As always, kids are much more vulnerable than adults. But what we see today is nothing compared with what's to come. America's new feel-good drug industry is still in its infancy," says Freeman.

"Dr. Freeman opens the reader up to an honest discussion about how society is being led by popular culture gatekeepers who have shaped perceptions about people and the new stereotypes perpetrated in entertainment media." —Chris Cordani, Host Book Talk

Time for Online Voting:

Another hot topic covered by Freeman is moving elections in the USA to an online platform. "Sadly, tens of millions of Americans have little to no confidence in how American elections are run and most Americans think the election process is flawed and rigged against everyday people," says Freeman. "For the sake of our democracy we must restore faith into the election process, and it starts with an iron-clad online voting system." Dr. Freeman believes the online system would eliminate any doubt and be as secure as your bank account. Before a person considers themselves to be a Democrat, Republican, or Independent, they are an American first. The solution is a bi-partisan approach, which, based on current politics, is a breath of fresh air.

Freeman Explains! The Things That Can Change That Should Be Changed. Available in Kindle, Paperback and Hardcover, November 2022, Freeman Press, 203 pages at Amazon and https://michaelfreemanexplains.com/

About Michael J. Freeman, PhD.

Dr. Freeman received his bachelor's degree in Economics and Management from the City College of New York, an MBA in Economics and technology from Bernard Baruch College and received his doctorate from the City University of New York in 1977. He has taught at Baruch College, Hofstra University, and Cornell University NY Extension Division and holds 42 commercialized patents. He is married with five children and three grandchildren

Learn more about Dr. Freeman at: https://michaelfreemanexplains.com/ or on Wikipedia at: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Michael_J._Freeman or Baruch Magazine: https://blogs.baruch.cuny.edu/bcam/2015/11/03/making-learning-fun/ or www.KingTranscript.com.

