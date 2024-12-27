Friday, December 27, 2024

Dr. Gaby Cora Launches Wellness Doctor and Coach Program for Healthcare Professionals in 2025

Miami, FL – Dr. Gaby Cora, a board-certified psychiatrist and leadership coach with 25 years of experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of the Wellness Doctor and Coach Program in 2025. This exclusive program is designed to help physicians and healthcare professionals optimize their careers and transition into coaching roles within their respective fields.

Dr. Cora, a Harvard alumna and certified mediator, brings a wealth of expertise to the program. She has made numerous national television appearances, spearheaded social media campaigns, developed innovative apps, and has been a featured speaker at national and international events. In 2010, she authored the book "ExecutiveHealth.com's Leading Under Pressure: Strategies to Avoid Burnout, Increase Energy, and Improve Your Well-being," published by Career Press, which focuses on sharing practical strategies for professionals to thrive in high-stress environments.

The Wellness Doctor and Coach Program will accept up to 10 applications from a range of medical specialties across multiple states, aiming to minimize overlap and provide a diverse, enriching experience for participants. The program will leverage Dr. Cora's unique background and recent certifications in Women on Boards from Harvard Business School and AI in Business Applications from MIT.

"I'm incredibly excited to launch this program and share my experience and knowledge with fellow physicians and healthcare practitioners who are eager to enhance their careers and explore coaching opportunities," said Dr. Gaby Cora. "With my extensive background in medicine, psychiatry, leadership coaching, and AI applications, I'm confident that we can empower healthcare professionals to make a lasting impact in their fields and improve their overall well-being."

To learn more about the Wellness Doctor and Coach Program and submit an application, please visit www.DrGabyCora.com

About Gabriela Cora, MD, DLFAPA, MHA, MBA:

Dr. Gaby Cora is a board-certified psychiatrist, leadership coach, and certified mediator with 25 years of experience in the medical field. A Harvard alumna and the author of "ExecutiveHealth.com's Leading Under Pressure: Strategies to Avoid Burnout, Increase Energy, and Improve Your Well-being," Dr. Cora is committed to helping healthcare professionals thrive in their careers and personal lives.