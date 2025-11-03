Dr. Farrell Offers a Gentle Roadmap to Rediscovering Inner Value

Tenafly, NJ — November 4, 2025 — In her latest addition to the Pocket Guide Series, psychologist and author Dr. Patricia A. Farrell delivers a compassionate, practical guide to rebuilding one's sense of worth from the inside out. You Are Enough: Building Your Self-Worth is a 5,000-word, six-chapter guide written with empathy, clarity, and the authority of decades of clinical experience.

Now available through Kindle Select for Libraries and Draft2Digital for expanded library distribution, You Are Enough explores the quiet, everyday battles many people face—feelings of inadequacy, self-criticism, and the relentless comparison to others. Rather than focusing on perfection or performance, Dr. Farrell invites readers to discover the self-acceptance that already resides within them.

"Your worth isn't something you earn—it's something you uncover," Farrell writes. "When you stop shrinking yourself to fit into spaces that were never meant for you, you begin to live freely."

Through short, focused chapters like The Comparison Trap, Understanding Your Inner Critic, and Talking to Yourself Like Someone You Love, readers learn practical steps to silence self-doubt, establish healthy boundaries, and cultivate self-compassion. Written in accessible language and grounded in real-world psychology, this compact guide offers the tools readers need to shift from self-criticism to confidence—one small change at a time.

The Pocket Guide Series includes:

• When Your Mind Won't Stop: A Guide to Quieting Worry

• After the Loss: Finding Your Way Through Grief

• You Are Enough: Building Your Self-Worth

• At the Crossroads: Making Big Decisions

• When People Hurt You: Healing and Setting Boundaries

• When You Feel Stuck: Finding Movement in Hard Times

Each book in the series is designed for readers who want meaningful insight without overwhelming theory—just clear, kind, and actionable guidance for real life.

Availability:

You Are Enough: Building Your Self-Worth is available beginning November 4, 2025, on Amazon Kindle Select, and through Draft2Digital for library distribution.

About the Author:

Dr. Patricia A. Farrell, a licensed psychologist, author, and educator, has appeared on major media outlets including The Today Show, The View, and Anderson Cooper 360. She has written extensively on mental health, caregiving, and emotional well-being, and her previous books include When You Can't Pour From an Empty Glass and The Little Book on Learning Big Critical Thinking Skills.

