Do You Know Your Dog Type? Book Features New Personality System by Internationally Published Author

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Do you know your dog type? If you do, you can better understand your personality and that of others.

This new personality system is described in a newly published book is called What Type of Dog Are You? which shows how you can better understand your personality type and apply it to better relate to others – in your family, with friends, and at work. It's available now at https://www.amazon.com/What-Type-Dog-Are-You/dp/1954968140

The system features some very popular dogs that make personality typing even more relatable and fun than traditional personality systems, like Myers-Briggs, DISC, and color profiling. These four types are the more assertive leader type (the German Shepherd), the very sociable people person (the Pomeranian), the helper-supporter type (the Golden Retriever), and the more serious researcher type (the Border Collie). The system is based on knowing the types of dogs you and others like the most and least and having fun with it. You can also substitute other popular dogs for the different types..

The book features these topics:

- How the personality system works

- Recognizing the four dog types:

- The characteristic of the four types of dogs

- Applying the Dog Type system in your personal life and at work

- Using the Dog Type system in different situations

- And more.

You can see a short 2-minute book intro on YouTube at https://youtu.be/H7rfq55bcj8 .

The author is internationally published author and film producer, Gini Graham Scott, PhD, who has published over 200 books, 50 for traditional publishers and 150 for her own company Changemakers Publishing, specializing in books on self-help, popular business, and social issues. She writes frequently about personal growth, success, social trends, and everyday life. Besides What Type of Dog Are You?, her recent books include: The New American Middle Ages and Turning Your Books or Scripts into Films.

For more information or to set up an interview with the author, contact:

Karen Andrews

Executive Assistant to Gini Graham Scott

Changemakers Publishing and Writing

Lafayette, CA 94549 . (925) 385-0608

changemakers@pacbell.net

www.changemakerspublishingandwriting.com