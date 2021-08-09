Diversity, Equity and Inclusion for Health Coaches

Monday, August 9, 2021

Need to Update Your DEI Mindset, Approach and Vocabulary?

(San Francisco--Aug 9, 2021) As the pandemic shined a harsh light exposing racial/ethnic health disparities and inequities, leaders in business and health care discovered that their diversity training and cultural competency strategies were due for an overhaul. In this era of moral reckoning about social injustice and widespread discrimination, Dr. Meg Jordan's new book arrives with a next-generational roadmap for addressing diversity equity and include (DEI).

How to Be a Health Coach: An Integrative Wellness Approach, Second Edition defines the steps toward culturally sensitivity that are beyond mere rhetoric. Jordan advises that doctors, educators, therapists and coaches confront their own inner bias and tendency to stereotype or harshly judge people, either consciously or unconsciously. These tendencies arise from our own personal histories, upbringing, experiences and education and are reinforced within systems of oppression and discrimination, slowing becoming the invisible status quo—invisible to all but those who suffer the disadvantages.

"You've got to be willing to lean into discomfort as you unpack this next generation of ideas to right these longstanding wrongs," advises Dr. Jordan, a Professor and department chair of Integrative Health Studies at California Institute of Integral Studies in San Francisco. As a behavior change specialist, RN, and medical anthropologist, Jordan served as a case investigator, vaccinator and is now gathering genomic swabs testing for variants.

"I've primarily worked with new immigrants from Guatemala and Honduras, the low-income essential workers, who are at most risk for getting the coronavirus variants due to close living conditions, reliance on public transit, and not having the luxury of working at home in tech jobs. I've also worked with many people who have mistrust of medical systems, based on realities of poor follow-through, less aggressive treatment of major diseases, and inadequate or exploitive research.

Jordan adds, "In working with people of diverse backgrounds, I find that many are quick to sensing social rejection and will abandon goals long before a white person in a similar setting. Coaching someone along a journey of greater self-confidence is one step; being an ally in opening doors to a more inclusive society is another. It all starts with compassionate listening and practicing these inclusive behaviors."

The book offers a dozen methods for learning inclusive behavior and has an up-to-date DEI vocabulary with descriptions that goes beyond most diversity training. Strategies are included for moving from cultural competency to structural competency. It also includes templates for coaching sessions, healthy lifestyle information, guidance for adopting coaching skills and knowledge as preparation for national board certification. (331 pages, fully indexed, illustrations)

