Discover the Ancient Wisdom of Trade with '101 Hadrami Laws of Trade' by Mohammad Bahareth

In "101 Hadrami Laws of Trade," author Mohammad Bahareth presents a unique and valuable collection of trading rules, regulations, and principles that have been developed and refined over centuries in the land of Hadramaut, an ancient trading center in the Middle East.

This comprehensive guide covers a wide range of topics relevant to traders and businesspeople of all levels, including the principles of fair trade, the importance of trust and reputation in business, and strategies for successful negotiation and deal-making.

With its wealth of practical advice and real-world examples, "101 Hadrami Laws of Trade" is a must-read for anyone looking to improve their skills and knowledge in the world of business and trade.

"101 Hadrami Laws of Trade" is available now in bookstores and online retailers.

Soft Cover ISBN 978-0368990700

Hadrcover ISBN 978-0368990755

HardCover ISBN 979-8426405523

Paperback ISBN 978-1798213155

Kindle ASIN ‎ B07P5VN4HB