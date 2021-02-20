Discount Offers For Seniors Made Available By Long-Term Care Insurance Association

Discounts on services and products that benefit seniors are being offered by the American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI).

"Saving money on valuable and needed services has never been as important to millions of seniors," says Jesse Slome, director of the long-term care insurance organization. "We are pleased to start making available special discounts that can benefit individuals, especially if and when they need care."

The organization announced it has started posting discounts on AALTCI's website. "The first discount is a meal preparation service that can be invaluable for those who are housebound and unable to shop and prepare healthy meals," Slome notes. "Chefs For Seniors can customize meals based on dietary needs and the costs may even be covered by an individual's long-term care insurance policy."

"We are very proud to be the first discount offered by the Association," says Nathan Allman, Co-Founder of https://www.chefsforseniors.com">Chefs For Seniors. The company is offering a $50 discount off the first week of meal preparation. "Our highly skilled personal chefs are ready to prepare delicious, home-cooked meals right in the client's own kitchen, Allman adds. "We offer a meal service that's convenient and surprisingly affordable so individuals can spend more time doing the things they love - and less time worrying about cooking."

The Association director acknowledged plans to add additional senior discount offers and savings opportunities specifically for seniors. "These will be available to all individuals even those who do not have long-term care insurance coverage," Slome confirms. "We invite those organizations that work to benefit the millions of older Americans to contact us."

The American Association for Long-Term Care Insurance (AALTCI) advocates for the importance of planning for the real risks associated with needing long-term care. AALTCI supports insurance professionals who market both traditional and hybrid LTC solutions. Request long-term care insurance quotes and coverage costs by calling the organization at 818-597-3227 or visit their website at www.aaltci.org.