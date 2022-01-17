Discount E&O Plan For New Insurance Agents Announced By AAMSI

A low-cost errors and omissions insurance policy to benefit new insurance agents is being offered by the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Saving money is especially important for new life and health agents," states Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "We recognize that as well as the importance of this errors and omissions protection. Coupling the two makes sense."

The 2022 E&O policy offers rates as low as $39.40. "Agents have the option of paying with a 10-pay plan," Slome explains. "An additional $75 can be saved when you pay the $319 premium annually," Slome adds. "We do recognize that many agents are dipping their toes into the insurance sales field. For them, a monthly option makes the most sense."

In addition to helping agents with high-quality coverage for a low price, agents will save money because the Association does not have a membership fee. "The discounted E&O insurance coverage is available to all insurance agents," Slome acknowledges. "Selling Medicare is not a requirement."

The Association has no membership requirements, an added savings. "The plan does not necessitate that you place your business with a particular agency," Slome shares. "If you move as you become more successful, the same coverage can continue with you."

Coverage includes both Medicare advantage as well as Medicare Advantage plans. The issuing carrier is Fireman's Fund Insurance Company (an Allianz Company) that's rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of educated planning and supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance solutions. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.