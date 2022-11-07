Discount Code For Single Women Booking International Tours

American women rank first in solo traveling with over 70 percent of women taking solo vacations according to the director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"More older women have traveled alone or are planning to travel alone in 2023," states Jesse Slome, director of the organization. "They are especially price conscious and seeking companies that will address their very specific concerns."

The Association director announced an initiative to address this important market. "Women interested in traveling abroad in 2023 should know that some companies make available package deals with no added single supplement fees," Slome explains. "This can save hundreds of dollars."

In addition, the Association announced it would continue of offer the special $100 discount for seniors booking tours with two of the nation's leading international tour companies. "The director's $100 added savings is for first time travelers and comes on top of any other available offers," Slome explains. "The offer will be available for those booking tours for 2023."

Slome has published a new blog post focused on tours for single women offering tips and a special discount offer.

"Women make up the largest percentage of solo travelers," Slome acknowledged. "The latest data reported that 84 percent of solo travelers are women." To learn more about the overseas adventure travel discount code go to www.medicaresupp.org/discount-overseas-adventure-travel/.

Jesse Slome is director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance. A frequent international traveler, Slome authors a blog discount overseas adventure travel http://discountoverseasadventuretravel.com) and regularly authors articles focused on topics of interest to senior men and women.