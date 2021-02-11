Did René Descartes have it backwards? “I Think…Therefore I AM”

René Descartes, the French philosopher, who's famous statement, "I think, therefore I AM," was actually assuming that our thoughts, attitudes, personalities and specifically our mind are separate and have zero influence over our body.

When we look at his statement today, we realize that Descartes had his belief backwards. "I Am, Therefore I Think" is the more accepted statement. It is now widely embraced that the body and mind are fully integrated. Science now understands and accepts the fact that our mental state has measurable physical influences on our entire being, down to the very essence of our DNA.

Steven Mana Trink in his new book "Navigating The Winds Of Change; A Spiritual Guide To Embracing A Loving Life, Balboa Press, gives us a clear and profound perspective that shows that we have the ability to influence our expression of our DNA and therefore experience our life in radiance, well-being and celebration.

Trink states that the majority of the populations living on our planet are completely identified with their endless stream of mind chatter. It is this compulsive "thinking" that usually leads us to a place of confusion, conflict and disease. The good news is: "If you can recognize the minds' story telling as an illusion, it dissolves and the story ends because the mind's survival depends on mistaking an internal narrative for reality. It is in the observing of our thoughts and actions from the perspective of I AM….Therefore I Think that we can begin the process of living from a higher consciousness.

Steven Mana Trink, in his own quest for Spiritual growth reveals how his life's experiences along with its' greatest hardships can compel us to go deeper into our heart - consciousness, a place of infinite wisdoms, insights and discoveries. This empowering roadmap speaks to us from beyond the mind, raises our awareness in the quest for spiritual growth and provides a wonderful entry into the recognition of our divine essence.

Navigating The Winds Of Change; A Spiritual Guide To Embracing A Loving Life takes us to the door of liberation. All that is left for us to do is step over the threshold and embrace, embody and physically experience the realization of the true essence of I AM— "Oneness."