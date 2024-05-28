Desert Radiology of Radiology Partners Reported To DOJ Over ADA.

Tuesday, May 28, 2024

Radiology Partners defines itself as: 'a national radiology practice consisting of a group of radiology practices across the U.S. that are licensed to practice medicine and provide patient care. RadPartners refers to all practices owned and/or managed by subsidiaries of Radiology Partners, Inc., which is not licensed to practice medicine and does not provide patient care'.

Radiology Partners operating philosophy: 'We are one practice, locally led, and local radiology practices do not sacrifice autonomy to realize the benefits of our scale… Each practice develops its own clinical policies and procedures, client relationship structures, workflow and scheduling processes, personnel changes and more.'

While their Board of Directors consists of numerous medical practitioners, they also have a Practice Leadership division. Tim Burke, who is part of the Practice Leadership, serves as their senior vice president and chief compliance officer. If their affiliated centers have autonomy what compliance does he govern, affiliate agreement contract?

Apparently, he has not heard of the ADA, since his associated company Desert Radiologists (DR), aggressively attempted to harm a disabled person at their Las Vegas Office, feigning 'corporate policy, ignoring the ADA guidelines.

When a disabled person has done everything to mitigate an exacerbation and you have a poorly trained 'Director of Compliance', John Salamon, who refuses to adhere to the ADA, its time to have it addressed and rectified by the Department of Justice, Office of Civil Rights (DOJ-OCR).

DR's personnel fought for almost an hour to try and force a disabled person to comply with their 'corporate policy', prior to finally acquiescing to the disabled person's request, to avoid probable harm. Even though by the time they acquiesced there were other exacerbations associated with this delay.

When confronted initially with verbiage from the ADA, Salamon refused to consent, it took a threat to report them to Nevada Board of Medical Examiners, DOJ-OCR and Better Business Bureau (BBB).

Follow up calls to DR and Radiology Partners were not returned. As of the date of this press release, DR has refused to respond to a request from the BBB.

According to the BBB of Southern Nevada, most of DR complaints involved billing disputes, most were responded to, additionally, they have an 'F' Business rating.

One can extrapolate that DR's failure to respond appears that they have no defense to violating the ADA, until forced to address it. Radiology Partners either weren't made aware of this issue or they are refusing to respond, as they probably failed to properly understand the legalities of ADA and how to have their associated centers address them

A United States Department of Justice Office of Civil Rights Complaint has been submitted regarding DR.

Radiology Info, Radiological Society of North America, American Society of Radiologic Technologists, American College of Radiology. American Association of Physicists in Medicine, et al, should make sure that all their members are fully versed in the ADA or complaints will be filed as necessary. Patients have a reasonable expectation of safety when walking into a diagnostic center.

