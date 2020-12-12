Sunday, December 13, 2020

Democrat Election Fraud Must Be Reversed by State Legislatures

State Legislatures in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin must now act to fulfill their Constitutional roles of Selecting Electoral College electors when the state laws were violated, State Constitutions violated, and/or the U.S. Constitution violated. Irrefutable Evidence of huge Election Fraud has been presented when evidence was allowed.

After years of increasing coordinated lies by Gaslighting Mainstream Media propagandists, and the obvious Censorship of Trump and other conservatives by Big Tech Oligarchs and Free Speech enemies, America is at a pivotal point.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to consider the strong EVIDENCE of Unconstitutional actions by government officials violating the law.

Criminal Election Fraud and Facilitating Election Fraud in certain Democrat Big City Strongholds attempting to steal the 2020 Presidential Election from the American People and President Trump must be stopped, and the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

State Legislatures must act to fulfill their Constitutional roles of Selecting Electoral College electors when the state laws were violated, various State Constitutions violated, and/or the U.S. Constitution was violated. Evidence of overwhelming Election Fraud has been presented whenever evidence was allowed, before State Legislatures!

Gaslighting and Lies insult our intelligence by pretending otherwise. Our senses, observations and instincts confirm what we know: Big City Democrats committed Election Fraud trying to Steal the 2020 Election.

That numerous local Courts have refused to hear any evidence of Election Fraud is expected. But refusing to hear evidence is far different from there not being strong evidence. Maybe certain judges are avoiding the truth, like the Media and Big Tech have long done?

We were regaled by propagandists about President Trump's falsely alleged wrongdoing with Russia, Ukraine and other Lies for over 4 years.

NONE WERE TRUE - ALL WERE FALSE.

Are we surprised that the Media and Big Tech ignores immense Election Fraud?

Are we surprised that the Media and Big Tech ignores Hunter Biden's family criminal scandal?

Are we surprised that the Media and Big Tech ignores President Trump's accomplishments?

Americans know we are being Gaslighted.

That recognition is one of many reasons why America re-elected Trump!

Now The State Legislatures must act to Restore America!

"The American Thinker:



We Don't Need SCOTUS to Win By James Arlandson"

" The Texas suit, later joined by other states, against Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia, was a nice try, but it was always a long shot. Of course SCOTUS would be reluctant to grab so much power by ordering state legislatures to seat the right electors. Why? Because the power is already in the hands of the legislatures to do this...."

"... What does each state law say? It's up to them to tell us, because researching each state's law is too burdensome for average citizens. But it is safe to assume that the states have "plenary power" to appoint the electors of their choosing, particularly when the Constitution actually says the state legislatures determine things. The Electors Clause — Article II, Section 1, Clause 2 of the U.S. Constitution — provides that "[e]ach state shall appoint, in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct, a number of electors, equal to the whole number of Senators and Representatives to which the State may be entitled in the Congress." ( Hat tip However, what about the "six days" in the election law provision? The next federal law, in a section titled "failure to make a choice before prescribed day," says: Whenever any State has held an election for the purpose of choosing electors, and has failed to make a choice on the day prescribed by law, the electors may be appointed on a subsequent day in such a manner as the legislature of such State may direct...." ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

