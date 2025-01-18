Dementia Cases Expected to Double by 2060: Why Preparing Now Is Crucial

Daughters are often the primary caregivers for parents with dementia, shouldering much of the emotional and physical burden.

By 2060, the number of Americans facing the heartbreaking reality of dementia—a devastating condition that slowly takes away memory, clear thinking, communication, and independence—is expected to double.

The number of Americans living with Alzheimer's is growing — and growing fast.

Nearly 7 million Americans have Alzheimer's. An estimated 6.9 million Americans age 65 and older were living with Alzheimer's in 2024. However, within just a few decades, that number of new cases is projected to soar to one million lives impacted yearly, according to a study published in Nature Medicine.

These aren't just numbers—they represent parents, grandparents, spouses, and loved ones whose journeys will profoundly affect their families and communities. The time to understand, prepare, and support one another is now.

Matt McCann, a leading expert on long-term care planning, says this alarming trend underscores the urgent need for long-term care planning as part of comprehensive retirement preparation.

"These aren't just statistics; they represent families facing emotional and financial challenges. Preparing now ensures you can protect your loved ones, safeguard your savings, and maintain control over the care you may need in the future."

McCann emphasizes the need for quality long-term care services, a common concern for many families. He notes that with the proper care, individuals living with Alzheimer's can experience an improved quality of life while also easing the emotional and physical burden on their loved ones.

America is Getting Older - So Are You!

Demographic shifts are reshaping the U.S. population. By 2030, all Baby Boomers will be over 65, and by 2034, older adults will outnumber children under 18 for the first time in American history, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

As life expectancy rises, so does the demand for long-term care services, placing a significant financial and emotional strain on families. With the cost of care skyrocketing across the country, McCann warns that too many families are unprepared for the profound impact this can have on their loved ones and their finances.

"As you plan for retirement, ask yourself: Where will an extra $6,000 or more per month for quality long-term care come from? How will covering these costs affect your lifestyle, your savings, and the legacy you want to leave behind?"

Memory care is even more costly, according to the LTC News survey of long-term care costs across the United States. Nationwide, the base cost for a memory care facility averages $5,830 per month, excluding additional fees, with some regions being significantly more expensive.

According to the LTC News Cost of Care Calculator, the average annual cost of a private room in a nursing home exceeds $100,000, and in-home care services can reach $60,000 or more annually.

McCann notes that these costs can vary widely depending on where you live and the level of care needed and will increase dramatically in the years ahead.

Who is at Risk?

A study sampling over 15,000 people found that nearly one in two adults over 55 are at risk of developing dementia. Women, Black Americans, and individuals with a genetic predisposition to Alzheimer's disease face disproportionately higher risks.

Lifestyle Choices to Reduce Risk

While the statistics are concerning, experts emphasize that certain lifestyle changes can help mitigate the risk of dementia. Research published in The Lancet in 2020 estimates that 45% of dementia cases could be prevented by addressing modifiable risk factors.

"Lifestyle interventions are the foundation for how we approach cognitive health," says Dr. Nathaniel Chin, associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and medical director for the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC).

Here are five key habits to adopt:

Keep Learning Stimulate your brain through activities like learning a new language, trying a musical instrument, or solving puzzles. These activities help strengthen cognitive skills, much like physical exercise strengthens muscles. Connect Locally Social isolation increases dementia risk by 50%, according to the CDC. Engaging in local activities, volunteering, or participating in community events can reduce loneliness and foster mental well-being. Manage Chronic Conditions Chronic conditions like diabetes and high cholesterol are linked to higher dementia risks due to increased bodily and brain inflammation. Controlling blood sugar, blood pressure, and weight through lifestyle changes can help protect your brain health. Protect Your Hearing Hearing loss accounts for 8% of dementia cases, according to The Lancet. Using hearing aids can reduce dementia risk significantly—by about 50% for those at higher risk. Monitor Alcohol Use Excessive alcohol consumption harms the brain and increases risks of conditions like high blood pressure and heart disease. Older adults are particularly vulnerable to the negative effects of excessive drinking.

Long-Term Care Planning Matters

Long-term care is both a cash flow challenge and a family concern. Without proper planning, it can quickly escalate into a family crisis. McCann highlights Long-Term Care Insurance as an affordable and effective solution to protect assets, secure access to quality care, and ease the financial and emotional burden on loved ones.

"By planning now, ideally before you retire, you can maintain control over your care decisions and enjoy greater peace of mind throughout your retirement years."

McCann explains that dementia is just one of many reasons you might need assistance with daily living activities or supervision due to memory decline. Chronic illnesses, accidents, mobility challenges, and general frailty also become more common with age, increasing the likelihood of requiring long-term care services.

He stresses that long-term care costs aren't covered by health insurance or Medicare, as these only provide for short-term skilled care. This is why McCann says having a Long-Term Care Insurance policy is essential for a secure and successful retirement, helping to protect your finances and ensure access to the care you need.

With dementia rates expected to rise and an aging population poised to dominate the demographic landscape, integrating long-term care planning into retirement strategies is not just advisable but necessary.

By adopting healthier lifestyles and proactively addressing future care needs, McCann says you can better prepare for the challenges of aging while safeguarding your quality of life.

Most people purchase a Long-Term Care Insurance policy between the ages of 47 and 67. Premiums and underwriting rules can vary widely among insurance companies that offer these solutions. McCann advises working with a specialist who represents the leading providers of long-term care products. This ensures you can confidently shop for and customize a plan tailored to your unique situation, age, and health, giving you peace of mind for the future.

Get Professional Planning Help

Matt McCann represents the top-rate insurance companies that offer long-term care solutions. His innovative approach enables clients to consult with him via phone while viewing his computer screen, making the education, exploration, and selection of options convenient and transparent.

