Friday, August 26, 2022
Declaration of Principles:
The RedEye Star will work for the rights of District of Columbia Homeless and Refugees
- End regressive taxes. They poor pay more, percent wise, that the rich.
- Fight for the end of predatory denial of retail discounts. Whole Foods give 5% discount for those who qualify for the Chase credit card.
- Allow citizen currency when collateral is deposited in a DC bank. This will increase the money supply for DC citizens.
- Allow DC banks to issue currency – again will increase the money supply.
- Issue free cell phones. It has been proven they empower ability to graduate from their second class citizen status.