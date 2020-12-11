Dec. 21 Solstice: Biggest Shift In Centuries, New Era Begins

Get ready for liftoff into the Age of Aquarius! Dec. 21 Solstice plus grand conjunction will bring a historic shift of the ages.

After the year we've all had in 2020, we're ready for change that helps us feel better, with more hope and optimism.

That's just what's coming this month.

In fact, the second half of December 2020 will go down in history as the point when humanity made one of its biggest shifts, ever.

December 21 Solstice: Biggest Change In Centuries (And Millennia)

"We're making the kinds of shifts humanity sees only every few hundred years," said Astrologer Anne. "On top of that, we're making a change that comes around only every couple of millennia."

The story begins soon: mark your calendar for mid-December and buckle up to ride into a deeply different feeling era in human history.

"Some "big hitter" planets are going to shift and get into position for the BIG DAY in all this: December 21, 2020 - Solstice day (first day of winter in the northern hemisphere, first day of summer in southern locales)," said Astrologer Anne.

Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction In Aquarius - Same Day As Solstice

In 2020, That's the day of the Jupiter-Saturn conjunction in Aquarius.

"You may have been seeing reports about it in the news because it's a momentous event that signals we're entering a new age, a new era of opportunities for Earth and all humanity," Astrologer Anne explained. "It's the Aquarian Age, baby. It's been building up for years, and by the end of this year we'll be squarely into this new age."

Prepare For Liftoff!

This is the biggest astrology news of our times.

To help everyone prepare for liftoff, Astrologer Anne has written an in-depth article, Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction - Winter Solstice 2020.

See the article now, because these changes - and a new era of better times - are just around the corner.

Check Out The Article Now

You may be feeling the change in the air already. We're so close!

So check out Anne's Jupiter-Saturn Conjunction - Winter Solstice 2020 article now to get ready for the biggest shift of our lifetimes.