David M. Food Expert celebrates reopening his unique restaurant between 10 to 2 pm

New Look and New Patio with David Meiron

Artisan Food, Good Company and a celebration today. Celebrate growth, health, harvest, and long term and new clientele. Come and find some art, food, and meet new friends.

The Valley has a precious gourmet hangout that has just expanded to serve more customers with delicious treats, healthy habits aka wonderful food!!!

What is extraordinary is the artfulness and thought, fresh ingredients and technology that goes into the meals, lunches, breakfasts and dinners that the newly named New York Bistro Café, once the New York Bagel Café is offering.

Today Saturday, August 27, 2022, between 10am-2pm at the corner of Ventura Boulevard its Van Nuys intersection it will reopen featuring a new layout, awning, live music, and an art show to welcome in the community and guests to see, taste, and experience what is in the store, and what to look forward to and plan how this wonderful venue can fulfill needs this year and for years to come. Come and celebrate how the business is expanding to meet demand and drop your business card to plan the Fall and Holiday season.

Bring your appetite, your checkbook, your card to plan Fall and Winter calendared events for Catering needs, and your curiosity.

David Meiron as a restauranteur, an artist-entrepreneur, a family man and an employer has real international interest in providing the best in food, not just for business for providing our surrounding Sherman Oaks families, friends, guests and tourists, with a fun, wholesome and rewarding venue with something wonderful from art and self-expression to meals and an ambiance that is unique, lasting and fulfilling.

Come hungry and see for yourself. Put this gem in your phone and take out, order in, or customize for upcoming events, holidays, or just frequent personal breaks.

Shop locally and be surprised and consider sharing about this growing enterprise, the menu, food, and new hours of operation on social media or by word of mouth with friends.

Time: You are invited Saturday, August 27, 10 am -2pm for a special opening.

Place: New York Bistro Café , corner of Ventura and Van Nuys Blvd. across from El Torito

Reopening Art Show and Celebration: new hours, art to buy, and surprises.

Address: 14423 1/2 Ventura Blvd, Sherman Oaks CA 91423, (818) 285-8800





Find a new place to take a break, eat great food, and comraderie, music and creativity.