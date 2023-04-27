Dancing With Disruptions: Master Chaos Like A Ninja With Nancy Boyd

From: Nancy Boyd -- Bright Wings Inc. Eugene , OR Thursday, April 27, 2023









In this video, we'll explore the importance of patience during times of disruption and change. Whether you're dealing with a major shift in your industry, a personal setback, or a global crisis, staying patient and focused can help you navigate the challenges ahead.



We'll share practical tips and strategies for cultivating patience, including mindfulness techniques, reframing negative thoughts, and setting realistic expectations. By the end of this video, you'll have the tools you need to stay calm, centered, and resilient in the face of disruption.



If you want even more great tips for dancing with the chaos of disruptions, I just wrote a book that's full of solid advice on how to master the chaos like a ninja. Get it here In this video, we'll explore the importance of patience during times of disruption and change. Whether you're dealing with, or, staying patient and focused can help youWe'll sharefor cultivating patience, including mindfulness techniques, reframing negative thoughts, and setting realistic expectations. By the end of this video, you'll have the tools you need toin the face of disruption.If you want even more great tips for dancing with the chaos of disruptions, I just wrote a book that's full of solid advice on how to master the chaos like a ninja.



Get the secrets to dancing with disruption in this video, and get the book to learn even more effective ways to master chaos like a ninja. Get the secrets to dancing with disruption in this video, and https://brightwings.com/product/flexibility-and-resilience-strategies-for-dealing-with-disruptions/ ">to learn even more effective ways to master chaos like a ninja. Bright Wings, Inc. is an empowerment resource company located in Eugene, OR.. For more information about products and services, click here.

