DC Power Players Bring Upscale Magic to Historic Venue

DC Power Players Bring Upscale Magic to Historic DC Venue





Audiences will be treated to jaw-dropping prestidigitation, impossible magic, and imagination defying predictions. Gourmet hors d'oeuvres and cocktails and a sit-down buffet dinner add to a night of glamor and fun.

This month features the "CLASSICS OF MAGIC"—the historic pieces of magic that have withstood the test of time.





5 Star Reviews:

"Ingenious" – Washington Post

"A solid, sparkling argument that imagination empowers the real magician inside us all."

– David Copperfield

"Yummy" – Food Critic, Washingtonian





5 Star Magicians:

The Washington Magic magicians have amazed and dazzled VIPs including US Presidents, David Copperfield, the World Bank, Johns Hopkins University, and too many corporations and conferences to mention.

5 Star Power Players:

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN: Former acting director of the CIA and co-author of Amazon's #1 New Release, Creating Business Magic.

https://www.washingtonmagic.com/john-mclaughin/

DR. KRISHAN MATHUR: A top children's cancer doctor turned conjurer.

DAVID MOREY: Best-selling author, strategist, speaker, and magician. David has performed at both Official Inaugural Balls for the 44th President of the United States and is co-author of Creating Business Magic…

www.BeTheMagician.com

Next show is June 24th.

