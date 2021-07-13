Cyber : Leaders, Directors and C Suite: Middle Market, Private & Family Business

For healthcare, sustainable agriculture and other businesses leaders wanting to increase business value.

July 14, 2021 – Metro Atlanta – Fiscal Sustainability and Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) expert Gary W. Patterson, FiscalDoctor®, will share his Cyber Awareness - How Safe is Your Business eBook, which in 3 to 5 minutes helps give leaders a starter point to compare your company to peers.

Who should consider this complimentary offer?

Corporate directors, key committee chairs and board chairs

Corporate officers and C-suite executives

Shareholders, stakeholders, and regulators

SMB, middle market and global 2000

Gary works with a lot of business leaders who worry that seemingly invisible black swan events, particularly a cyber hacking or attack, could dramatically damage your business, personal reputation, or job security. They asked him to share a simple short way to strategically evaluate where you stand today exposure wise.

So, before you spend more money for an external assessment or update of your cyber exposure, start with his Three-Minute Self-Scoring Review. If you want more 20/20 Vision for Financial Growth and to reduce risk, his publisher is letting him share Cyber Awareness - How Safe is Your Business converted and expanded into an eBook.

Glad to send this free evergreen pdf eBook to refer to it throughout the coming year, or to share as you like.

READY TO TALK: Imagine what I could do for you. Start making better, more profitable, business decisions, email gary@FiscalDoctor.com or call direct 678-319-4739.

About FiscalDoctor® Inc

Gary W. Patterson, president & CEO of FiscalDoctor®, works with healthcare leaders who want to uncover their blind spot before it finds them, so they can make better decisions. He can also help increase your profitability. Gary can be reached at 678-319-4739 or gary@FiscalDoctor.com

