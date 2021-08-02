Critical race theory is challenged by new book as ‘antithesis of American ideals’

Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House, now available

Drs. Carol Swain and Christopher Schorr explore how CRT is creating a deep racial rift in schools and workplaces

Nashville, TN August 2, 2021 - In their new 150 page book, Black Eye for America: How Critical Race Theory is Burning Down the House, Drs. Carol Swain and Christopher Schorr address how critical race theory (CRT) is being used as a weapon to indoctrinate and divide Americans based on the color of their skin.

"Black Eye for America clearly and cogently explains how and why the embrace of Critical Race Theory will bankrupt our nation both spiritually and intellectually," says Dr. Benjamin Carson, former US Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. "The authors dissect the purported intellectual framework of Critical Race Theory, exposing it for what it is: a warmed-over Marxism that substitutes race for class, but otherwise embraces the same failed ideas and assumptions of an ideology that sent 100 million people to their graves."

In addition to exposing the perils of widespread adoption of CRT, the book provides two chapters focused on strategies for everyday Americans to help resist and defeat CRT's pernicious influence. "[This book] is exactly what Americans need to understand the threat critical race theory poses to all of us - and to help individuals, families, and communities chart a course to the American Dream," shares Jonathan Butcher, Will Skillman Fellow in Education at The Heritage Foundation, an American conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C.

Dennis Prager, radio talk show host and co-founder of PragerU, a popular conservative educational website, states "If you want to understand CRT and most importantly, why it is the antithesis of every beautiful idea in the American and Western worlds, read this book."

The book "explains what CRT is, where it came from, and why it is un-American," says Dr. Swain. "It runs counter to our Constitution as well as civil rights laws. It's the civil rights issue of our day, and we have to fight back against it in the same way we joined forces during the civil rights movement of the 1960s."

Black Eye for America, published by Be The People Books, is available for sale at Logos Bookstore, Amazon, and wherever books are sold. For more information, visit https://carolmswain.com/black-eye