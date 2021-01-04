Creativity Challenge Provides Results

Creativity is a Choice and a Habit

Learn How to Apply Creativity to All Your Projects

18 Day Creative Flow Challenge Led by Author of Jack's Notebook, Gregg Fraley

Participants of Previous Challenge Report Breakthrough Results in Writing and Business Projects

Yes, you can improve your creativity. It doesn't matter if you think you're creative or not. It doesn't matter if you can't draw, write poems, paint lovely pictures, play guitar like Eric Clapton, sing like Joni Mitchell, or improv like Robin Williams. You have more creative power than you know, Click through for details on The Creative Flow Challenge

You can improve your creativity, through attitude, tools, methods, and daily practice. Experienced "creatives" can up their game. Those who believe they aren't creative at all might just transform their lives by choosing, and practicing, creativity.

Get Into Your Creative Flow, Now

Join the Creative Flow Challenge, unblock your creativity, learn, and establish the creative habit. 2021 won't know what hit it. Facilitated by Gregg Fraley, author of the seminal business novel about creative thinking, Jack's Notebook.

Benefits:

Improve your ability to explore anything. This leads to better ideas.

Improve your ability to shift perspectives. So, you'll be working on the right problems and make better decisions about what projects to take on.

Get better at generating ideas. Learn how to brainstorm alone. Learn how to get into that elusive Flow.

Learn how to refine and enhance ideas. Big ideas need tamed to be workable, small ideas need to be amped up to be meaningful.

Get into habits and creative flow that focus and have you creating every day. Establish habits that lead to greater creative effectiveness.

Join facilitator Gregg Fraley in the January Creative Flow Challenge.

It's 18 days of daily provocations via email. Weekly Zoom calls. Private Facebook group to share thinking and results.

Participants of the December challenge report:

"I wrote eight songs in the first ten days of the challenge."

"During the eighteen days I switched focus and ended up writing four short stories."

"I was familiar with a few of the tools used in the challenge. I'd grown jaded and stopped using them for work projects. Imagine my surprise when on the second day, using a MindMap, I reframed an innovation project that had lost momentum. This is really useful."

"I was stuck before I started the challenge. I was so depressed I couldn't start anything. This got me going and broke the bottleneck. I'm taking steps now I haven't taken in years."