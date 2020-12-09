From: Gregg Fraley -- Best Keynotes on Creativity & Innovation Chicago , IL Wednesday, December 9, 2020



Creative Flow Challenge, 18 Days to Creative Power It's assumed you are either creative -- or you're not. Actually, creativity is a choice, and it can be significantly improved with the right approach, tools, techniques, and habits. Yes, creativity can be taught, and, creative effectiveness, even for those who don't think they are creative, can be improved. This can make measurable differences in both work and personal projects. Creativity is often equated with artistic self-expression, but that is a gateway, not a destination. The Creative Flow Challenge is an 18 day adventure in personal self-expression. The benefits of better access to your creativity AND consistent creative effectiveness are achievable. Participants in the challenge create daily, inspired by emailed prompts to get them into flow. Don't wait for lightning to strike. Join the challenge. Learn how to light your own candle -- for the rest of your life. The challenge starts December 14th and goes through December 31. It requires at least a half hour of daily creative work. Every Day during the challenge. Register now. Participants receive an electronic copy of "Jack's Notebook" Gregg Fraley's book on creative problem solving Benefits of the Creative Flow Challenge Strengthen your belief in, and access to, your creative power

Gain fluidity in generating better ideas

Get perspective shifts faster

Learn methods, tools and techniques that get creative flow going even under pressure

Establish habits & practices for long term creative effectiveness

Free electronic copy of Jack's Notebook

Click here to Register The Creative Flow Challenge Features: A Zoom group Kick-Off to explain how it works and get you started

Daily creative challenge activities to stretch your brain, sent via email 18 days in a row Includes an activity everyone does Focuses you on your creative work

Usage of a Creative Notebook

Access to one on one coaching to get you through blocks

Weekly Zoom group accountability meetings and a Closing session Who Should Participate? You Should If… You want to increase access to your innate creative talent

You believe you are Not Creative, or of limited creative talent

You know you're creative but can't get into flow or regular practice

People in creative jobs who want to take it up a notch

Writers, painters, artists, who want to build the habit of working daily

Those in "non-creative jobs" who want to exercise the muscle

You want to break out of a mental rut What Activities Are Done in the Challenge? Creative Idea Note-booking

Mind-Mapping

Drawing (even if you can't draw)

Musical prompts and inspiration

Practice Observation and Listening skills

Creative Excursions

Movement exercises

Improv

Journaling

Storytelling

Structured Creative Problem Solving methods Investment: Sign-up for the program — $75

Supplies required: (approx. $30) An oversized unlined notebook or sketchbook (9 by 12) A Newsprint pad of paper (24 by 36 or larger) Colored pencils, colored markers, oil pastels, charcoal sticks, crayons A mobile phone with a camera

A Commitment of Time A half hour a day, or more, of your time, every single day Schedule: Attending four, one-hour, Zoom meetings: Monday, December 14, Zoom Kickoff Monday, December 21, Zoom Check-in Monday, December 28, Zoom Check-in Thursday, December 31, Zoom Closing Celebration

Challenge Flow: Prior to the Challenge You'll need to acquire supplies You'll do a structured assessment of your creativity

We'll start with a Zoom Kick-Off meeting on Day One

You'll do a daily exercise delivered via email that will take at least a half hour. Doing more is fine.

The daily routine can include an additional half hour of work on your personal or existing creative project

We'll have a weekly group accountability meeting (See schedule above)

Ad Hoc individual Coaching available when needed Gregg Fraley Facilitates the Challenge Author of Jack's Notebook

Top 50 Innovation Blogger

CEO of GFI (Gregg Fraley Innovation)

Emmy and cable ACE award winner

Distinguished Leader of the Creative Education Foundation

Visting Scholar, University of Notre Dame

Host of Michiana Story Hour, WRHC, Radio Harbor Country

Published photographer and illustrator

Serial entrepreneur

