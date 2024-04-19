Create Your New Life with Marilyn L. Redmond

Create Your New Life with Marilyn

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtVR11ug0NY

Enjoy this interview with Jim Masters as he asks Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond all the right questions to understand her gifts and abilities to bring healing and truth into the lives of her clients and audiences. She explains her focus in helping others with her spiritual gifts and talents to find the origin of the difficulties, issues, and medical concerns to resolve them.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qtVR11ug0NY

This informative, fascinating, and captivating interview offers insight and wisdom to life experience. Marilyn explains her different spiritual talents where her angels, Angelica, and Archangel Michael help her with her counseling, writing, and art. Through her many traumatic times, she found gratitude, forgiveness, compassion, and wisdom to help others find hope and answers to resolve life issues. In addition, her help comes from going through those difficulties and coming out on the other side. She brings hope and resolutions.

Everyone can find peace within and move into enjoying the "Now" in daily living. She knows that everyone can affirm their truth about themselves and release the programming from beliefs and past issues. Jim Masters's questions bring new and interesting responses that clarify many aspects of a spiritual minister, medium/physic, regressionist, author, artist, and more.

Stories from Marilyn's real life show her growth beyond the harrowing issues which revealed solutions to move her into a higher conscious and leave the past behind. Filmed at her home, she also shows off her art studio and therapy room. Her books on Amazon guide the reader through the steps that move you into love and grace. We all return to our spiritual home by healing and resolving the opportunities that challenge us to grow by moving from fear into love. Love never fails.

Marilyn: Thanks for keeping putting Heaven on Earth out into our world.

Warmly, Martin Rutte, Founder, www.ProjectHeavenOnEarth.com

She just completed her 11th book, "A Spark of Truth" which is on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/Spark-Truth-Rev-Marilyn-Redmond/dp/0944851630. It is a whistle blowing book, revealing how we became brainwashed in fear for several thousand years and how it effects us today. My other books and E-books are also on Amazon. https://www.amazon.com/stores/Marilyn-Redmond/author/B0069WIKDC

Marilyn has 190 YouTubes, produced, and hosted two radio programs. She paints portraits of your angels as she is able to see them. Moreover, Marilyn paints family, and pet portraits by commission. Her art and poetry are included in her books. She is am now writing a new book, "Divinely Protected"

The Edgar Cayce's Association for Research and Enlightenment internationally distributes Marilyn's books to prisons. She is in "Who's Who in America" and in "Manchester's Who's Who for Professionals and Executives". Her volunteer work includes supporting inmates through correspondence and doing Pro Bono work.