Crafting Espionage: An Exclusive Interview with Israeli Author Yariv Inbar

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Bookpleasures.com is honored to welcome the distinguished Israeli author Yariv Inbar, as our guest.

Yariv resorts to a pen name for his novels because of the arduous screening process of getting authorization from a specialized committee of government ministers.

Yet, his dedication to craft stories grounded in real-life experiences, emotions, and procedural insights offers readers a distinct vantage point into espionage, unearthing the profound humanity underlying the covert world.



Born in the late seventies, Yariv hails from a quaint northern Israeli town. His insatiable curiosity and thirst for a purposeful existence led him down a riveting path that traverses military command, covert operations, and the written word.



From his formative years at an esteemed military command academy to his exceptional tenure at the vanguard of Israel's defense, Yariv has encountered the throbbing pulse of his country's security terrain.



However, an unanticipated twist of fate spurred his transformation from a shadow warrior to a master weaver of words.



The inception of his debut novel, The End Justifies, was a revelation spurred by an urgent need to illuminate a critical security matter that gripped Israeli society.

His recent novel, Operation Bethlehem, has just been published.

Norm: Good day, Yariv, and thanks for participating in our interview.



The vetting process for your novels involves the approval of a special Governmental Ministers' Committee. How does this process impact your creative freedom as a writer? Are there any challenges you face?

Yariv: Thank you, sir. This topic is crucial to discuss as it uniquely influences my writing. I'm uncertain whether many other writers worldwide undergo such a certification process.

In Israel, any writer who has held sensitive positions within the intelligence community and writes books in this realm—albeit fictional—must submit their manuscript for review and approval before publication.

Initially, the manuscript is presented to the chief censor, who provides input. Subsequently, the manuscript is sent to Israel's intelligence organizations, including the Ministry of Defense, for their respective comments.

A special ministerial committee, presided over by the Minister of Justice, convenes to deliberate on the feedback from these entities.

This committee then issues directives regarding the manuscript changes before approving publication. In my case, the ministerial committee opted to prevent me, at this stage, from disclosing my true identity and first name.

Even though my books are fiction, I am vigilant during the writing process to avoid inadvertently revealing classified details that could jeopardize the State of Israel's security.

The committee's feedback is often demanding, requiring multiple text revisions. Imagine a scenario in which Daniel Silva can write whatever he desires about the Mossad, and his work gets published in Israel.

However, I'm denied permission when I want to write the same content.



Norm: Dialogue often plays a crucial role in novels. How do you approach writing authentic and engaging dialogue between your characters?



Yariv: That's an interesting question. It is my experience in intelligence. There, you constantly have to get inside the other party's head.

To anticipate his actions or words, you must grasp his mindset, and thus you'll be a few moves ahead of him.

This is how I write- I see myself in each character's shoes. I ask myself what motivates this character and what she wants to achieve in the end, and the same goes for the characters who have a dialogue with her.

I start each dialogue by writing how I want it to end. Then I put an opening sentence in the mouth of one character, and from there, I play ping pong between her and the other characters.

And, of course - makes sure there is drama. It can't be an everyday conversation; every dialogue should express the intense feelings of the characters.

Norm: Critics have praised your ability to present complex themes and details in your novels. Could you elaborate on how you achieve this balance, especially in genres like thriller and espionage, where pacing is crucial?



Yariv: It's all about my perspective on the world. Many years ago, I attended university in the physics department. While I only spent a year there before shifting to economics and logistics, one of the most important life lessons I gained was during that time.

During a lecture on contemporary physics, the professor acquainted us with the Schrödinger equation. He wrote on the board a long string of letters and mathematical symbols.

Then, he erased a significant portion of the parameters, leaving only a few untouched. He explained that although these erased parameters contribute to the outcome, they're minor and can be disregarded.

Our focus should be solely on the ones that genuinely tip the scales. On that day, I approached everything similarly – identifying the pivotal factors and brushing aside the insignificant noise.



Norm: As a bestselling novelist with a background in the Israeli intelligence community, how do you balance drawing from personal experiences and creating fictional narratives? As a follow-up, is there much of you in your novels?

Yariv:Being an intelligence officer is a lot more than just a means of earning a livelihood. It becomes ingrained in you long after you've moved on from that world.

It shapes your thinking, analysis, and communication, both spoken and written. In my novels, though, the intelligence realm is merely a backdrop.

The intricacies of intelligence operations that I depict stem from either my personal experience or those of my colleagues. Yet, the narrative revolves around the characters' private lives because spies are human beings, just like everyone else.



Norm: Can you tell us more about the inspiration behind Operation Bethlehem and how you developed the plot?



Yariv: Yes. It is surprising. Every author finds inspiration from different sources. The spark behind Operation Bethlehem was initially meant for something other than a book.

It was an unbelievable operation that existed solely in my imagination before I became an author. Back in 2007, during my time as an intelligence officer, I stumbled upon a captivating documentary called God's Gold on the History Channel.

It followed the journey of British archaeologist Dr. Sean Kingsley as he scoured the globe in search of lost temple treasures.

According to Kingsley, Mar Theodosius, a Greek Orthodox monastery in the east of Bethlehem, was in possession of the undisclosed sanctuary for one of the ancient world's most valuable treasures: the gold and silver vessels from the Temple in Jerusalem.

Sadly, the documentary team faced resistance from the Palestinian police and the monastery nuns, igniting my imagination: how to investigate the location covertly.

Over time, many others entertained similar thoughts, fueling the creation of the novel. Every place mentioned in the book is accurate and meticulously portrayed.

However, I replaced the original monastery with a real psychiatric hospital nestled in the heart of Bethlehem. So, you can think about it as an authentic story that never happened - but it could have been.



Norm: The novel's plot is full of twists and turns. How did you craft these surprises without losing the reader's engagement?



Yariv: You can't see me, but I'm smiling. This method is a secret I'm not ready to spill, and yes, it's also tied in with the world's second-oldest profession in some way.



Norm: Could you elaborate on the significance of the title Operation Bethlehem and how it relates to the story's plot and themes?



Yariv: The book was initially released in Hebrew with the title HASEDEK, which translates to "The Split." However, some words carry a depth of meaning in one language that doesn't quite translate well into another.

In my view, Operation Bethlehem best captures the essence of the novel. The main character, Daniel, has his operation, HAMAS has theirs, and the Israeli SHABAK has their own.

These operations intersect in Bethlehem, with each party unaware of the others' activities. This might also provide a hint regarding your previous question.



Norm: The protagonist's journey of personal redemption is a central theme in the book. What led you to explore this theme within the context of espionage and national security?



Yariv: That's a fantastic question! I'd say each of my novels tackles a topic that profoundly intrigues me and demands exploration.

Writing a novel is my way of delving into these subjects thoroughly. To effectively present an array of themes, I choose to frame them within spy stories and the suspense genre for two key reasons - first, the world of espionage is a realm of intense emotions and blurred boundaries.

Second, this genre has the potential to reach a vast audience that might not otherwise engage with these subjects if they were presented in a distinct style. I don't believe I could write a spy novel solely for the thrill of it; a profound theme always underscores my work.



Norm: The espionage genre often involves intricate plots. How do you keep track of all the plot details and ensure a coherent narrative throughout Operation Bethlehem?



Yariv: The editor of my Hebrew books posed this question after reviewing my first manuscript. Perhaps oddly enough, but entirely accurate, the answer lies in how I approach my writing as a blueprint for a covert mission.

Every loose end must be tied. Mistakes are not an option, and I must consider every angle and potential outcome. I rely on charts and diagrams to aid in this process.

It's accurate to say that there are details that censorship mandates obscure, and it can occasionally disrupt the storyline. Nevertheless, I take every measure to prevent that from occurring.



Norm: World-building is essential in espionage novels. How do you build a convincing and immersive world while avoiding overwhelming the reader with details?



Yariv: Yes, that's correct. This skill is also linked to my background. Crafting the external world where the plot unfolds is far simpler than constructing the intricate inner world of the characters.

Take Bethlehem, for instance—a Palestinian city just a short drive from Jerusalem's heart. Unfortunately, despite its closeness, I, as an Israeli, cannot visit. To authentically depict this place, I must draw upon my years of experience in gathering intelligence.

The characters' internal lives needed to resonate with reality. To ensure readers could deeply relate to the characters, I had to believe in them wholeheartedly as the author.

If I couldn't breathe authenticity into them, how could I expect readers to invest their emotions in their journey? Shaping a literary character is akin to creating a mask for a covert operative. Both demand a delicate blend of fact and fiction.

However, while a poorly crafted character could undermine a book's success, a shoddy cover might imperil a person's life.

The task of breathing life into a character is immense, and I take it upon myself seriously to circumvent inundating readers with particulars: Schrödinger equation lesson.



Norm: Where can our readers learn more about you and Operation Bethlehem?



Yariv: On my WEBSITE, but the best way to stay connected with me is by subscribing to my email list, although you can also follow me on social media.



Norm: What is next for Yariv Inbar?



Yariv: I am writing my fourth novel in Hebrew and plan to release the English versions of my first two books in 2024.



Norm: As this interview ends, what advice would you give aspiring writers who aim to tackle thrilling narratives and thought-provoking themes in their novels?

How can they effectively merge entertainment with deeper contemplation, as you have done with Operation Bethlehem?



Yariv: Maintaining a strong sense of self-discipline is crucial. Throughout the writing journey, you should assess yourself consistently and ask the question: Is the dog being wagged by the tail?

A writer can recognize when the answer to that question is affirmative.



Norm: Thanks once again, and good luck with your future endeavors.



