Counseling With Marilyn Redmond
Rev. Marilyn Redmond, BA, CHT, IBRT -- Healing and Spiritual Growth
Edgewood, WA
Saturday, April 27, 2024


Marilyn L. Redmond
 
Video Clip: Click to Watch

 

COUNSELING WITH MARILYN

 

REV. MARILYN L. REDMOND, BA, ABH, IBRT

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oGbvtB-jNys

 

Marilyn shares about co-dependency that is common in many women. She shares one of her issues. Because she is able to be a psychic, she helped resolve a conflict with a minister and his father, deceased. A most interesting resolution was assisting a young woman come to terms with her alcoholic family.  Being raised by her grandparents gave her a home, but she wanted the love of her parents. Through the rage of abandonment, her body developed a thyroid condition. She was able to heal her rage and began a relationship with her mother. With regression, she found the answers to heal her thyroid problem and no longer needed medication for it.

Jim Masters asks about what brought her to finding peace and healing.  Marilyn explains we are all coming to peace within and heaven on earth. Each individual has their own path and difficulties to find their own path into peace.  Her book, "Paradigm Busters" at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/stores/Marilyn-Redmond/author/B0069WIKDC  has the detail for the process to heal your life.

When you change your surroundings change to attract a better realty. When you come into the light and peace that is who you really are life changes. The planet is moving into a higher frequency of love and it is our job to raise our consciousness to match the new higher vibrations for the harmony, compassion, and peace. When finding your harmony in life, it is necessary to release the past troubles for living in the moment, which is a gift. That is why it is called The Present.

Life includes all our experience in our soul, Marilyn then explains about past life therapy. .We need to heal the past lives that are still the basis for our current problems. We can become whole and mature, with healing the past.

A client, Susan Ross, has this comment to share. I first met her in 2014 and was immediately impressed by her intelligence, knowledge, and genuine care for others. One notable instance of Marilyn's impact on my life was when she helped me heal from bladder cancer in June 2023. Overall, Marilyn is a unique and compassionate individual who has dedicated her life to helping others heal and grow. Her education and skills have enabled her to make a profound impact on countless lives.

Grateful for Marilyn's help, I became an advocate for her healing abilities and sharing her experiences with others who may be struggling with their health. I encourage seeking out Marilyn's guidance and support, knowing firsthand the positive impact she can have on your life.                                                    

 

Web Site: Angelicasgifits6@outlook.com

Books: at https://www.amazon.com/Marilyn-Redmond/e/B0069WIKDC

Barnes and Nobel https://www.barnesandnoble.com/s/Marilyn+Redmond?_requestid=16065424

"A Spark of Truth" https://www.amazon.com/dp/0944851630?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860

Rev. Marilyn L. Redmond, BA,ABH, IBRT can help you find health, happiness and prosperity, too. Recently she was included in "Who's Who in America".  In addition, she is in Manchester's Who's Who for Professionals and Executives. Her books are distributed by the A.R.E. internationally to prisons.  Marilyn is a spiritual counselor, internationally board-certified regressionist, hypnotist, teacher, speaker, and medium. In addition, she gives readings and is an ordained minister for spiritual healing. Marilyn’s 11 books at Amazon and on line at Barnes and Nobel, and many articles reveal how she achieved a consciousness of oneness in healing her traumatic life of mental illness, addictions, PTSD, domestic violence, depression, and more.

Contact her at angelicasgifs6@outlook.com 
News Media Interview Contact
Name: Rev. Marilyn Redmond
Group: Marilyn Redmond, BA,IBRT CHT
Dateline: Edgewood, WA United States
Direct Phone: 253-845-4907
Cell Phone: 208-570-8535
