Counseling With Marilyn Redmond

Marilyn shares about co-dependency that is common in many women. She shares one of her issues. Because she is able to be a psychic, she helped resolve a conflict with a minister and his father, deceased. A most interesting resolution was assisting a young woman come to terms with her alcoholic family. Being raised by her grandparents gave her a home, but she wanted the love of her parents. Through the rage of abandonment, her body developed a thyroid condition. She was able to heal her rage and began a relationship with her mother. With regression, she found the answers to heal her thyroid problem and no longer needed medication for it.

Jim Masters asks about what brought her to finding peace and healing. Marilyn explains we are all coming to peace within and heaven on earth. Each individual has their own path and difficulties to find their own path into peace. Her book, "Paradigm Busters" at Amazon https://www.amazon.com/stores/Marilyn-Redmond/author/B0069WIKDC has the detail for the process to heal your life.

When you change your surroundings change to attract a better realty. When you come into the light and peace that is who you really are life changes. The planet is moving into a higher frequency of love and it is our job to raise our consciousness to match the new higher vibrations for the harmony, compassion, and peace. When finding your harmony in life, it is necessary to release the past troubles for living in the moment, which is a gift. That is why it is called The Present.

Life includes all our experience in our soul, Marilyn then explains about past life therapy. .We need to heal the past lives that are still the basis for our current problems. We can become whole and mature, with healing the past.

A client, Susan Ross, has this comment to share. I first met her in 2014 and was immediately impressed by her intelligence, knowledge, and genuine care for others. One notable instance of Marilyn's impact on my life was when she helped me heal from bladder cancer in June 2023. Overall, Marilyn is a unique and compassionate individual who has dedicated her life to helping others heal and grow. Her education and skills have enabled her to make a profound impact on countless lives.

Grateful for Marilyn's help, I became an advocate for her healing abilities and sharing her experiences with others who may be struggling with their health. I encourage seeking out Marilyn's guidance and support, knowing firsthand the positive impact she can have on your life.

