Cope with Threat of Trump Cuts/Webinars & New Book Helping Federal Employees

Resume Expert Kathryn Troutman teaches how to convert Federal Resumes to achieve Private Industry attention through free webinars and new book

Baltimore, MD – February 12, 2025. President Trump's initiatives to trim government have placed many Federal workers in limbo. There's the buyout offer to 2 million employees, the slashing of jobs in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), the shutting down of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), the Executive Order for agencies to reduce their workforce significantly, and more. In response, Federal Resume Guru Kathryn Troutman is offering free workshops to help Federal workers move forward, and she has also written a helpful new guide, Transitioning Your Federal Resume to Private Industry.

"Facing Trump's proposed actions, a lot of Federal employees are in shock and wondering how to proceed," says Troutman, who has been a leading expert on Federal careers for over 30 years. "Taking action is empowering, and flipping their Federal resume over to a private industry resume is the most important key to a great start."

The main difference between Federal and Private Industry resumes is the length, points out Troutman. "Federal resumes need to prove the required one-year specialized experience," she explains, "and they are 5 pages on average, but can go as long as 15 to 20 pages. Private industry are typically 2 pages."

Troutman notes that job descriptions for private industry openings can be lengthy and complex. She recommends using the AI tool, ChatGPT, to pull the crucial keywords out. "Private industry uses AI for a first read for keywords in a resume," she says. "So we are using the same technology to target keywords for these career-change resumes."

Responding to the immediate needs of Federal employees facing uncertainty, Troutman began offering Free 90-minute Emergency Private Industry Resume Writing Webinars. "Though each webinar can accommodate 125 people, they have been quickly filling up," Troutman reports. "And we are scheduling more."

There is also her new helpful book, Transitioning Your Federal Resume to Private Industry. It includes 7 case studies, with their 5-page Federal resume, target job announcement, ChatGPT generated keywords for the new resume, cover letter, 2-page private industry resume, and summary and skills for a LinkedIn profile. "The book presents everything you need to get a new private-sector job, in seven easy steps," Troutman says.

Troutman's business, Resume Place, also provides Resume and Cover Letter Consultations. This is not a writing service, clarifies her website, but an effective consult. For a very cost-effective fee, a resume writer reviews the resume's length, keywords, descriptions, format and accomplishments.

"Now is the time for Federal employees to be proactive and see what is out there in private industry," Troutman advises. "Having a private industry resume can be your foot in the door."