Consumers Should Compare Medicare Drug Plans Advises Association

Many of the 50 million Americans with Medicare prescription drug plans fail to compare available options reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.

"Medicare drug plans are a real benefit for millions of seniors," shares Slome. "But with as many as 30 different plans to compare, many seniors lock in one plan and never consider changing even if they could save significant money."

In preparation for the upcoming Medicare Annual Enrollment, the organization is focusing greater attention on drug plan information for seniors.

"Consumers tell us they are confused and want information without being bombarded with marketing approaches," Slome explains. "We will do all we can to provide current and relevant information to help seniors make better decisions and find better options." In Los Angeles, the highest monthly premium for a Medicare drug plan is $160.20 according to the Association's report.

The Association recently posted examples of Medicare drug plan prices. In Chicago, a person could pay as little as $6.90 monthly or as much as $94.30. "That's a significant difference but price alone only tells part of the story," Slome admits. "There are other costs involved and when one is taking particular drugs finding out what's covered is vitally important."

The organization's website is the leading national third-party resource listing agents offering Medicare Supplement as well as Medicare Advantage plans. To find Medicare insurance agents in your area, access the directory at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. Access is free and completely private.

The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) advocates for the importance of planning. The organization maintains the leading national online directory when consumers can find local Medicare insurance agents. For more information, visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.