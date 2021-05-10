Consumers Favoring Medicare Supplement Insurance Association's Directory

Consumer traffic to the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance website increased 52 percent for the month of April compared to the prior year.

"The vast majority of individuals visiting the Association website are consumers seeking local Medicare insurance agents," explains Jesse Slome, executive director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI) a national organization. "Navigating your Medicare choices is so complex and confusing that people really want someone who can help them with the process."

The Association offers an online directory listing local Medicare insurance agents. "What consumers like is the fact that the Association's directory is free to use and completely private," Slome notes. "Many report it is the best independent online resource available."

Traffic to the Association's website is almost equally divided among me (48.9%) and women (51.1%). Most website visitors (87%) are coming to the site for the first time

According to the Medicare insurance industry expert, consumers want the option of connecting with a professional who is familiar with local options. "There are so many toll-free numbers that you can call and that's great, but sometimes having someone close-by can offer insights," Slome adds.



In addition to the directory, the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance conducts and posts relevant information for consumers. The Association's 2021 Medicare insurance Price Index compares costs for Medigap plan G coverage in major metro areas. To access the directory listing local Medicare agents and advisors visit the organization's website at www.medicaresupp.org.